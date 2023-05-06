SEWARD, Neb. — The Morningside University baseball team held off elimination of on Thursday with a 9-6 win over Midland, but the Mustangs' run ended on Saturday.

A 16-3 defeat to Concordia (NE) in Seward, Neb., meant the end for Morningside.

Concordia will meet the winner of the other half of the bracket, the winner of Doane and Mount Marty.

If Mount Marty comes out of that half, Concorida would host Tuesday's championship. If not, Doane will serve as host.

Third-seeded Morningside (36-15) used three RBIs from Ryan Kiolbassa and two each from Jayson Willers and Alex Calabrese, as well as one each from Hunter Jenkins and Brian Garcia to get past Midlan and advance to Saturday.

Jenkins, Willers and Calabrese all hit home runs for Morningiside in the victory.

But second-seeded Concordia's lopsided win on Saturday silenced the Mustangs.

Concordia (38-15) was led by Jaidan Quinn, who went 4-for-4 with two walks, five RBIs and two runs scored. Quinn homered twice in the game.

Jesse Garcia and Alec Blakestad also went deep for the winning side, and Christian Gutierrez threw nine innings to get the win and improve to 6-1 on the mound.

Morningside used five pitchers, with Josh Pratt (3-2) taking the loss.

Pratt got the save in the Mustang win over Midland, and Cade Nolan (5-3) was awarded the win after he went 6 ⅔ innings, struck out 10 and allowed just one run.

The Mustangs' 3-4-5 hitters all drove in runs. Those being Willers, Elijah Rude and Kiolbassa. But it wasn't nearly enough for Morningside to keep pace with the Bulldogs.

Morningside lost its opening round game to Midland, 10-9 in 11 innings on Thursday, but recovered to score the win in extras over the Warriors after beating seventh-seeded Northwestern, 5-4, on Friday.