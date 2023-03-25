SIOUX CITY -- Mother Nature played havoc with the GPAC baseball schedule this weekend.

Morningside, Northwestern, Dordt and Mt. Marty were all forced to give up home games due to unplayable conditions at their fields following a late winter storm Thursday.

A Friday afternoon doubleheader between Northwestern and Briar Cliff was moved from Orange City to Sioux City only to be postponed due to the incliment weather. The double header was moved Monday to Briar Cliff.

A previously scheduled double-header between the two teams went on as scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Chargers' Bishop Mueller Field, where all-weather turf was installed on the infield two seasons ago.

Morningside's home doubleheader vs. Doane, originally scheduled for Sioux City, was played instead Saturday in Crete, Neb. due to wet field conditions at Lewis & Clark Park.

Dordt's doubleheader vs.Midland Friday was moved to Fremont, Neb. after the winter storm contributed to unplayable conditions at the Defenders' home field in Sioux Center. The two teams also played a previously scheduled doubleheader at Midland's Moeller Field Saturday.

GPAC schools, which began their seasons in more southern climates in early February, opened league play on March 19.

Morningside, which started 2-0 in the GPAC after sweeping Jamestown at home, fell to 2-2 after losing both games to Doane Saturday, 13-1 and 10-5. Doane, who won the 2022 regular season GPAC title with a 24-4 conference record, improved to 6-0 in the league and 20-4 overall.

Northwestern improved to 3-3 in the GPAC after sweeping Briar Cliff Saturday, 4-2 and 8-6. A ninth-inning rally by the Chargers fell short in the second game.

After their twin losses Saturday, Briar Cliff have started league play at 0-6. The Chargers dropped four games last weekend to Mount Marty.

Mount Marty started out 7-1 in the GPAC after splitting a doubheader with Concordia (Neb.), the preseason title pick by the league's coaches. The doubleheader was moved to Concordia, Kansas due to unplayable conditions at the Lancers' field in Yankton.

Dordt, which dropped a doubleheader to Midland Friday, won its first GPAC game Saturday, outlasting the Warriors, 4-2 in eight innings. The Defenders lost the nightcap, 8-3, to fall to 1-5 in the league.

Here's a look at Siouxland teams, listed in the order of their preseason ranking, with their overall record this season.

5. Morningside (15-7)

The Mustangs finished 32-17 overall and fourth place in the GPAC last season with a 17-11 mark.

Morningside returned one First-Team All-Conference player, sophomore catcher Jayson Willers, and a Second-Team honoree, junior pitcher Wade Canaday. Two honorable mention selections also returned: junior pitcher/infielder Anthony Bishop and sophomore utility player Hunter Jenkins.

As a freshman, Willers finished in the top 10 in the league in six different statistical categories last season, hitting .355 average with 14 doubles, three triples and 53 RBIs. This season, the Davenport, Iowa, native has the team's top batting average at .364 average, with five home runs, 25 RBIs, a .456 on base average and a .649 slugging percentage.

Canaday, whose seven wins and 74 strikeouts last year the the seventh highest in the league, has started the season 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 28.1 innings. The right hander tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits, in the Mustangs' 7-2 win over Jamestown March 21.

6. Briar Cliff (12-10)

The Chargers finished 28-11 overall and fifth in the GPAC with a 15-13 mark last year.

Briar Cliff returned four all-conference honorable mention picks: senior catcher Jake Allen, sophomore designated hitter Cam Riemer, senior pitcher Ryan Riddle and sophomore pitcher Brett Sitzmann.

As a freshman, Riemer led the Chargers in batting average (.347), doubles (13), home runs (11), runs (42) and RBIs (41). This season, the Sioux City East grad is hitting .274 with six doubles, one home run and 15 RBIs.

Riddle, a right hander who went 4-3 with 62 strikeouts in 42 innings last year, has started this season 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings.

Kyler Steinborn, a graduate student, is 3-2 with a 3.75 ERA in 26.1 innings this year. Connor Lange, a senior catcher, leads the Chargers in hitting this season with a .419 average, 10 doubles, one home run and a .529 slugging percentage.

7. Northwestern (9-15)

The Red Raiders finished 22-27 overall and 12-16 in the conference, tied for seventh, last year.

Northwestern returns seven of its eight All-Conference performers, including Second-Team junior designated hitter Mo Watson and four honorable mention pitchers: senior Brett Shelton, senior Brady Roberts and sophomore Drew Dykstra.

Watson, who hit .321 with six home runs and 18 RBIs last season, has started slowly this year, hitting .246 with four doubles and two home runs. Senior first baseman Kip Cullinan, a GPAC honorable mention pick last season, leads the team in hitting with a .323 average, two home runs, 14 RBIs and a .446 on base percentage.

Shelton, who went 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA last year, picked up his second win this season Saturday, tossing 5.2 innings in the first game of the doubleheader with Briar Cliff.

9. Dordt (13-11)

The Defenders suffered through a 8-20 season in 2022, which included a 8-20 mark in the GPAC, in second-to-last place.

Dordt returned First-Team All-Conference pitcher Kim Gyeongju. In a 11-inning performance against Hastings last year, the Seoul, South Korea native struck out 21 Bronco batters, breaking a 50-year-old Dordt record, one of the oldest in the school's athletic books.

The righthander finished the season 5-5 with a 3.41 earned run average in 68 2/3 innings, striking out 109 batters and limiting opponents to a .204 batting average. This year, Gyeongju is off to a 4-1 start, with a 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings.

Junior Dylan Stanley leads Dordt in hitting this season with a .355 average, with five home runs, 20 RBIs and a .658 slugging average.