Jayson Willers was named to the first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball team on Wednesday.

The Morninside sophomore catcher hit for a .389 average this season with 12 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 301 putouts and a .991 fielding percentage from behind the plate.

Concordia claimed eight of the 18 spots on the first team, and Doane had another six selections.

Conference-winning Doane also took two of the three individual awards. Ahead of the NAIA tournament, Doane won the GPAC's regular season and conference tournament and sit at 42-10.

Morningside finished the regular season in third play, going 36-16.

The Hauff Mid-Anerica Pitcher of the Year went to Aaron Forrest of Doane, and his coach, Josh Oltmans, was named the manager of the year.

The player of the year went to Concordia's Joey Grabanski.

Morningside had four named to the second team.

Sophomore Alex Calabrese was second team second baseman,. junior Eddie Brancato selected as a utility infielder, junior Hunter Hope as an outfiedler and junior Wade Canaday as a pitcher.

Briar Cliff senior catcher Jake Allen also made the second team, as did Northwestern College senior outfielder Noa Vogel.

Morningside's honorable mentions included: Brian Garcia (OF), Josh Pratt (RP), Elijah Rude (1B), Nick Grajeda (DH), Aiden Bishop (OF), Kai

Purdy-Burton (SP).

Briar Cliff had five honorable mentions in Kyle Steinborn (SP), Matt Hmielewski (SP), Quentin Evers (3B), Brett Sitzmann (SP) and Trey Rogers (OF).

Mason Porepp (OF), Brady Roberts (SP), Evan Olesen (2B), Sam Stanford (3B) and Kip Cullinan (1B) were honorable mentions from Northwestern.

From Dordt, Jason Carrig (SS), Nolan Christianson (OF) and Nick Yeager (SP) were honorable mentions.

Northwestern finished the season in seventh among the 11 teams in the conference. The Red Raiders ended 19-31. Briar Cliff (23-26) finished eighth and Dordt (20-26) was ninth.