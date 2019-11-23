Grandma's fear of teen's pet snake causes family uproar

DEAR OUTGROWN: Not returning phone calls is rude, but no law says that you are obligated to return them immediately. A reason might be that you are busy. People are legitimately busy these days. If you are challenged about why you are less available, an honest answer might be, again, that you are busy or the activity is of less interest to you than it used to be.

Relationships do not always remain static. But no one has a right to create an unpleasant confrontation because you are not at their beck and call. If you are cornered, it is all right to reply that you feel you have changed, it's nothing personal, but you don't wish to hang out as often as before.

DEAR ABBY: My boss often naps at work. I find it disconcerting. When clients call on the phone, I have to tell them he is "not available." He also seems distracted and isn't following through on work that needs to be done. I could never take a nap at work. Have you any suggestions on how I can handle this situation? -- ALERT IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR ALERT: You are not your employer's monitor, and your own sleeping habits do not enter into this. There could be more than one reason why he needs his naps. What he does in his private office is not your business. Handle the situation by doing as you have been instructed and refraining from being judgmental.

