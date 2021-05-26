Grassley, Iowa GOP delegation call on Biden to support biofuels in infrastructure deal

The bill, Ernst said, allows states to use federal highway funding for lock and dam modernization and rehabilitation projects to address aging and inadequate water infrastructure, which Ernst said threatens the economic viability of farmers, manufacturers and other stakeholders. The measure also ensures Iowa’s share of federal highway funding is maintained, and requires disclosure of government-funded transportation projects that are $1 billion or more over budget or five years or more behind schedule.

"This bill includes support for real infrastructure projects that will have a direct impact on Iowa communities, and it brings transparency and accountability for projects over budget and behind schedule," Ernst said.

Ernst said the bill should be used as a starting point for a bipartisan infrastructure plan, "instead of the Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion proposal that spends less on fixing potholes and repairing roads than on promoting electric vehicles."

Grassley on Wednesday also reiterated his opposition to House-passed legislation that would create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate was expected to vote on the proposal this week before the Memorial Day recess. Passage, however, seems unlikely.