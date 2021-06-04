Grassley talks COVID-19, whether he’ll run for again, at Waverly stop

WAVERLY — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley praised Hy-Vee for incentivizing people to get the coronavirus vaccine, but said Iowa doesn’t need a million-dollar lottery like Ohio’s to increase inoculations.

Hy-Vee is offering $10 gift cards to those who get vaccinated through November 1 and administers the vaccine in its pharmacies.

“To get the next 10 or 20% of the people in America vaccinated, we’re gonna have to work a little harder, and I compliment Hy-Vee for helping us work a little harder,” Grassley said during a stop at the Waverly Hy-Vee on Thursday afternoon.

The seven-term senator had asymptomatic COVID-19 in 2020 and was later vaccinated. He came to the Waverly “to thank the pharmacy employees personally for what they’ve done during the COVID pandemic and also during the vaccine rollout,” said Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee corporate.

Grassley briefly toured the store before meeting privately with employees.

“We’re at a point now in Iowa and throughout the nation where the percentage of people who are getting vaccinated on a weekly basis has decreased quite a bit,” Gayman said. “And so we’re hoping to provide some incentive for individuals to come on in and get vaccinated.”