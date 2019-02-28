CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A.J. Green brought his hometown crowd to their feet one last time, and took a shot at knocking Loyola off the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings Wednesday night inside the McLeod Center.
This time, it wasn’t meant to be for the freshman from Cedar Falls.
Green’s pull-up jumper over Clayton Custer from just beyond the free throw line missed off the back rim as time expired and Loyola secured a 56-55 win over the University of Northern Iowa in front a season-high crowd of 5,046 inside the McLeod Center.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson elected to run the same action he used on the previous possession when Green cut the Panthers’ deficit to one with 10.6 seconds remaining. Loyola’s Marques Townes traveled, giving UNI a chance to play for the final shot with 9.1 seconds left.
Green navigated towards the free throw line off action at the top of the key, but Custer switched over and blocked his path to the rim while Lucas Williamson covered a passing lane.
“We felt like if we could either get the same action and get him downhill or get two to guard one that we may have something out of it,” Jacobson said. “As it turns out, we’ll take that shot every time. If we get that shot to win the game, every night that we play we’re taking it.”
Instead of falling into a three-way tie with UNI and Missouri State for second place, the Rambers (18-12, 11-6 MVC) will defend their league championship with a win over Bradley on Saturday. A UNI team (14-16, 9-8) that saw its four-game winning streak snapped could finish anywhere from third to seventh after its finale at Indiana State.
Similar to UNI’s one-point loss earlier at Loyola, Ramblers’ center Cameron Krutwig was a thorn in the Panthers’ side down the stretch.
The Loyola center secured the first of three offensive rebounds for his team in the final 1:13. Krutwig answered a pair of go-ahead free throws by UNI’s Wyatt Lohaus by tying the game on a putback off Custer’s missed jumper the ensuing possession.
A Krutwig free throw for a traditional three-point play missed, but Loyola’s Marques Townes secured that rebound and Custer dumped a baseline pass off to Aher Uguak for a go-ahead dunk. Loyola’s final point came after Townes tipped the ball back to Williamson who was fouled with 17 seconds remaining.
“We talked so many times there’s a million ways to win a game,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “You’ve got to find ways to win. We got an extra point because we got an offensive rebound off a free throw.”
Last year’s Final Four team finished with a 10-4 advantage on the offensive glass, while a trio of returning contributors from a season ago carried the offense. Townes led the Ramblers with 16 points, Krutwig added 14 points and eight rebounds and Williamson tallied 12 points in 29 minutes – including three 3-pointers as he returned from a broken hand that sidelined him for the previous nine games.
UNI made four of its first seven 3-point attempts, but was largely locked down through the game’s first 25 minutes as Loyola built a 33-24 lead.
The Panthers adjusted their ball screens and were able to facilitate more downhill action in the second half, while Green steered his team back into the game. UNI’s freshman, who finished with 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second stanza, opened with a pull-up jumper before adding a quick catch-and-shoot 3-pointer off a Tywhon Pickford assist that trimmed the deficit to four.
Green then knocked down two more 3-pointers followed by 3’s from Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman during a 12-2 go-ahead run as the decibel level inside the McLeod Center rose with ease shot.
“We just stuck with it,” Green said. “We stayed together as a team and we kept fighting. We figured a few x’s and o’s on offense that helped us get some better looks, but ultimately it was just us not giving up and keep battling.”
Williamson, a sophomore and one of the league’s top defenders, was impressed with his first time guarding Green.
“Oh my God, he is good,” Williamson said. “He can score at all three levels. He can pass. You’ve really got to be on your p’s and q’s guarding him. We’re going to have some battles going forward.”
After UNI took the lead, Brown and Lohaus then got downhill and either scored inside or generated timely free throws. Lohaus made four consecutive foul shots after Williamson’s go-ahead 3-pointer to give UNI the lead prior to Krutwig’s offensive rebound in the final minute.
It was a bittersweet Senior Night sendoff for Lohaus who tallied 10 points in his final home game. Brown finished with 13 points and three steals, while Pickford led UNI with eight rebounds.
“Anytime you’ve got the home crowd behind you and you’ve got a little momentum it’s always fun,” Lohaus said. “Down the stretch we were just kind of playing and the fans were really into it. That’s why you play the game.
“I think they recognize the effort, the preparation, the time that goes into it. Having such a nice crowd to play in front of, a crowd that appreciates what you’re doing out there, it’s been really great. Overall I’ve felt a ton of support my last five years here.”