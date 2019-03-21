SIOUX CITY – Green Valley Golf Club is opening for business at noon on Friday.
Carts will be available, but must stay in the rough and must be on cart paths around all tees and greens.
Tee times can be obtained by calling 712-252-2025.
SIOUX CITY – Green Valley Golf Club is opening for business at noon on Friday.
Carts will be available, but must stay in the rough and must be on cart paths around all tees and greens.
Tee times can be obtained by calling 712-252-2025.
First prize is $1,000; the contest voting period ends Monday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m. CDT.