NAME: Greg Scholten

EDUCATION: Associates Degree, Northwest Iowa Community College

YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: Seven years

CURRENT EMPLOYER: Cherokee Mental Health Institute

Why did you want to be a nurse?

I was laid off from a machine shop after returning from Iraq with the South Dakota National Guard in 2008. When I tried to find employment no machine shops were hiring. I then noticed that the only jobs that were hiring were in the medical field. So I used the GI bill went to Northwest Iowa Community College and in five long years I got my Associates Degree in nursing.

I became a nurse for the stability and I like to help people.

What makes the job rewarding?

Seeing people come into the hospital sick and paranoid, struggling to get along with family or in the community, then stabilizing and leaving as a productive member of society and mending (their) relationships with family.

What role do nurses play in health care?