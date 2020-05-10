NAME: Greg Scholten
EDUCATION: Associates Degree, Northwest Iowa Community College
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: Seven years
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Cherokee Mental Health Institute
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I was laid off from a machine shop after returning from Iraq with the South Dakota National Guard in 2008. When I tried to find employment no machine shops were hiring. I then noticed that the only jobs that were hiring were in the medical field. So I used the GI bill went to Northwest Iowa Community College and in five long years I got my Associates Degree in nursing.
I became a nurse for the stability and I like to help people.
What makes the job rewarding?
Seeing people come into the hospital sick and paranoid, struggling to get along with family or in the community, then stabilizing and leaving as a productive member of society and mending (their) relationships with family.
What role do nurses play in health care?
In regards to my current role as a psych nurse: Along with RTWs we often have most contact with patients. We are the first to see them on admit and last to see on discharge and are more likely to see any changes in status.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
Caring for people who don’t want to be helped. People can be held here on court orders and not agree with the court order, some are addicts looking for medications, others may be here for only a place to stay and prepared meals.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
The care of people with mental health problems can be just as important as physical health issues. For instance, the economic price of child abuse rivals that of diabetes and strokes.
Why should someone become a nurse?
(It's a) stable, challenging job that can be rewarding at times.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Do not stop taking medications when symptoms or mood improves. Before making the decision to stop taking medications, consult the physician who ordered said medications.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
Collaboration with coworkers
Describe a typical day.
Receive report from off going shift. Ensure lab draws are done before morning meal or medications. Assess patients mood and stability relay any changes in status to physician Administer morning medications. Review charts of patients that have team treatment program (meet with patient as a group including physician, RN, Social Worker, PRP and teacher for patients on child and adolescent ward) Check for any new orders Administer noon medications. Handle emergencies as they arise, admit and discharge patients.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I usually don’t get sick. However when I do, I avoid going to the hospital. I feel I am a good patient as I try not seek help unless needed.
