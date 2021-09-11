Group to build $350 soybean crushing plant in Northwest Iowa

ALTA, Iowa -- A $350 million soybean crushing plant under development in rural Buena Vista County promises to create 50 to 60 new jobs.

Groundbreaking is slated for late this year on the Platinum Crush plant near Alta, Iowa, pending state and local approvals.

Mike Kinley and Nick Bowdish are developing the plant, which when it becomes operational around March 2024, will crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily.

“Platinum Crush is positioned to extract all the value possible from locally-grown soybeans,” said Kinley, the managing member of Ag Development Group LLC, which develops value-added projects for the ag sector. “This plant can supply both food and fuel needs. It will also bring Buena Vista County and the surrounding area into the center of the global food and fuel economy.”

Bowdish, of N Bowdish Company, is a leader in the development and management of Midwest ethanol plants, including Elite Octane in Atlantic, Iowa, and Siouxland Ethanol in Jackson, Nebraska.