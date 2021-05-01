Haarberg's 'dream come true' and an otherwise workman-like day highlight sun-drenched spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Drama? In a Red-White Spring Game?

Even with fans seated in socially distant pods at Memorial Stadium on Saturday and nothing but blue sky above, there's not really room for actual, heart-pounding football drama on the first day of May.

But drama of the spring varietal? Saturday had a dose of it at the end when freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer as time expired, propelling the White Team to a 21-20 victory, which had mostly second-and-third stringers but mixed in some players from the Red Team as the afternoon went on.

Maybe that was a fitting to say goodbye to the spring and hello to the summer. Five weeks ago, one head coach Scott Frost's biggest questions -- and one that remains unanswered still to some degree -- is what Nebraska has at quarterback behind junior Adrian Martinez.

Haarberg and 2020 freshman Logan Smothers each got a ton of reps on Saturday and, like coaches have said consistently this spring, both had good drives and bad ones.