Haarberg's 'dream come true' and an otherwise workman-like day highlight sun-drenched spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Drama? In a Red-White Spring Game?
Even with fans seated in socially distant pods at Memorial Stadium on Saturday and nothing but blue sky above, there's not really room for actual, heart-pounding football drama on the first day of May.
But drama of the spring varietal? Saturday had a dose of it at the end when freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer as time expired, propelling the White Team to a 21-20 victory, which had mostly second-and-third stringers but mixed in some players from the Red Team as the afternoon went on.
Maybe that was a fitting to say goodbye to the spring and hello to the summer. Five weeks ago, one head coach Scott Frost's biggest questions -- and one that remains unanswered still to some degree -- is what Nebraska has at quarterback behind junior Adrian Martinez.
Haarberg and 2020 freshman Logan Smothers each got a ton of reps on Saturday and, like coaches have said consistently this spring, both had good drives and bad ones.
Haarberg finished 9-of-23 for 121 yards and was credited with eight rushing yards -- though a bad snap cost him 19 on one play -- and an interception. Smothers finished 8-of-14 overall for 76 yards and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brody Belt with 6 minutes, 26 seconds to go in the game to cap off his best possession of the afternoon and give the Red, at the time, a 20-14 lead. He added 17 rushing yards on a day that's particularly hard to evaluate quarterback-wise on the ground since they were not subject to live tackling.
Haarberg, though, responded to Smothers' scoring drive with an 80-yard drive and capped off the day with the heroics. First he hit Liewer for 40 yards with 7 seconds remaining, then found him again for a 25-yard touchdown with no time remaining.
"This morning when I woke up I wasn’t expecting that, that’s for sure. It was surreal," he said. “Just thinking back two years ago I was part of that (Spring Game crowd), I was part of the fans, and now being able to entertain them was a dream come true.”
That's an interesting part of spring ball. It's a highlight moment for a promising young player, and yet it is also just a day another day at the office this spring for the program in general.
Frost said the first half was, well, "joke's the wrong word, but it was too easy for them," for Erik Chinander's veteran defense, which held the young White Team offense to 19 yards and a pair of first downs over the opening 30 minutes. "Going out and not having any live tackling and playing a half with a sped-up clock, I don't think those guys felt like they got very much work today."
While they did, though, Cornhusker fans lounged in the sun, cheered loud and reveled in being back at Memorial Stadium.
This was just one more day of evaluation before the players head home for a couple weeks once finals wrap up.