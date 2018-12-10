SIOUX CITY -- Hairball will be returning for one night of rock and roll excitement, Feb. 8, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Vocalists Bobby, Steve and Joe Dandy lead the Hairball band through more than two hours of mind-blowing fun while paying homage to such bands as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Journey, Queen and Aerosmith.
Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "80s Tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is a rock and roll experience.
Hairball tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.