CEDAR FALLS -- Spencer Haldeman did it again.
The University of Northern Iowa’s junior guard was able to reprise a closing role inside the McLeod Center for a third consecutive home game. Haldeman scored all 15 of his points in the final 14 minutes, 8 seconds of a 64-59 Saturday night victory over Missouri State.
The Peosta native in his fourth year at UNI has now followed up his 21-point game against Indiana State with 16 of his career-high 24 points over the final seven minutes during a win over Evansville before adding to his heroics on this night in which UNI secured its fourth consecutive home victory.
“I think it just comes down to making plays when plays need to be made, especially down the stretch,” Haldeman said. “I wouldn’t say that I’m a closer, but if a shot comes down the stretch, it’s just having the confidence to take the shot.”
The big shot came on Haldeman’s first attempt from distance. He swished a lengthy pull-up jumper with contact and added a free throw for a go-ahead four-point play that gave UNI a 43-40 lead with 11:37 remaining.
“It’s clutch,” Isaiah Brown said, assessing his teammate’s effort. “He’s been hitting some clutch shots. We know he can shoot it. Even if he misses seven in a row, we tell him to shoot the next one. If someone goes under the screen we expect him to shoot it.
“We’re obviously going to be looking to get him shots whenever we can and we trust him.”
Brown added 12 points of his own, with eight of those coming in the second half, including an acrobatic, traditional three-point play and a drive and dish to Tywhon Pickford with 32 seconds remaining that essentially sealed the win, 61-55, prior to a parade of free throws.
Center Luke McDonnell set the tone for a UNI team (10-13, 5-5 MVC) that shot a season-best 52.4 percent from the field with all 12 of his points coming in the first half.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson knew individual execution and efficiency would be key as Missouri State (11-12, 5-5) entered the night with the league’s top defense, holding opponents to an average of 60.9 a game -- including limiting MVC leader Loyola to 35.
The Bears often ran false action within half-court sets before attacking in the final 15 seconds of the shot clock, while their defense used a press and match-up zone to run down the time in which UNI had to operate.
“It forces you to have to play a different way,” Jacobson said. “It’s going to be a low-possession game. Our execution offensively tonight was as important as any night we’ve played this season and the guys came through.”
A UNI team that ranks among the conference leaders in 3-pointers attempted shot just nine from distance on this night and made five of those looks.
McDonnell knocked down the first 3-point attempt midway through the first half after establishing himself inside. Haldeman was a perfect 3-for-3 from distance, including a shot that extended the lead to four with 1:44 remaining.
The final fifth tie of this game that featured 10 lead changes came with 2:37 to play on a 3-pointer by Missouri State’s Jarred Dixon, but UNI led for the last 2:13 after a free throw by Haldeman.
Missouri State standout center Tulio Da Silva led the Bears with 17 points boosted by 8 of 10 free throws, but he also turned the ball over five times as Missouri State finished with traveling violations accounting for the majority of their 12 turnovers.
Keadre Cook was tough inside and on the perimeter as he added 15 points for the Bears, but also turned the ball over four times.
Defensively, Missouri State was unable to come up with late stops.
“I thought we played well enough to win against a good team in a good environment, but late in the game we were just not assignment correct,” Missouri State first-year head coach Dana Ford said.
For UNI, it was a great team effort in a virtual must-win home game as the Panthers leveled their conference record.
“We’ve got eight guys in the rotation right now and I think all eight of them are playing as well as they’ve played all year,” Jacobson said.