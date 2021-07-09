Hard Rock Sioux City posts record year for revenue

Availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and more discretionary money earmarked for entertainment as Iowa’s farm and overall economy rebounded were all factors contributing to a turnaround from last year’s 20 percent revenue decline, said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the licensed casinos in Iowa.

“I think it was a lot of pent-up demand,” Ehrecke said. “It’s a positive sign that we’re closer to back to normal.”

Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, noted that many casino operators are still in the process of rehiring employees, renting venues and providing amenities that were shuttered during the ongoing pandemic.

“It would have been hard to have guessed that the industry would have done this well given where we were at a year ago,” he noted. “It was a tough situation for many of the operators. It really is in a good spot right now.”

Ohorilko said many state-licensed casinos are doing “much better than they would have anticipated in terms of a recovery at this point in time,” and are cautiously optimistic about the future. Many used the pandemic to “reset” their marketing strategies to target promotions “to the seasoned gamblers instead of maybe casting a wide net” given the yearly trend toward reduced admissions.