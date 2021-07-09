Hard Rock Sioux City posts record year for revenue

SIOUX CITY – Shattering an all-time high mark for the seven-year-old casino, patrons at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City wagered over $107 million on the casino floor and through the sportsbook in fiscal 2021.
The Hard Rock reported adjusted gross revenue of just over $87 million on slot machines and table games, and a separate sports betting handle of nearly $20.2 million that netted the casino nearly $1.8 million in receipts for the 12-month period ending June 30, according to Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission data posted Friday.
Fiscal 2021 topped the downtown casino’s previous high mark of nearly $81 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in fiscal 2018. The Hard Rock, which opened in August 2014, added sports betting in September 2019 after the state legalized the games.
Statewide, gambling in fiscal 2021 also broke records, as Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $1.58 billion via slots and table games and total sports wagering handle of over $1.2 billion that netted nearly $90 million in receipts.
The fiscal 2021 figures represented a huge rebound for casinos that saw revenue dip to $1.16 billion during a COVID-19 ravaged year in which the pandemic forced them to close for 11 weeks under the state’s public health disaster emergency.
Availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and more discretionary money earmarked for entertainment as Iowa’s farm and overall economy rebounded were all factors contributing to a turnaround from last year’s 20 percent revenue decline, said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the licensed casinos in Iowa.
“I think it was a lot of pent-up demand,” Ehrecke said. “It’s a positive sign that we’re closer to back to normal.”
Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, noted that many casino operators are still in the process of rehiring employees, renting venues and providing amenities that were shuttered during the ongoing pandemic.
“It would have been hard to have guessed that the industry would have done this well given where we were at a year ago,” he noted. “It was a tough situation for many of the operators. It really is in a good spot right now.”
Ohorilko said many state-licensed casinos are doing “much better than they would have anticipated in terms of a recovery at this point in time,” and are cautiously optimistic about the future. Many used the pandemic to “reset” their marketing strategies to target promotions “to the seasoned gamblers instead of maybe casting a wide net” given the yearly trend toward reduced admissions.
In June, casinos took in about $141.5 million in June to post a yearly record that topped the previous high of nearly $1.47 billion in fiscal 2012 by more than $109.4 million. Sports wagering, which saw its first full fiscal year since the activity was legalized in August 2019, generated nearly $111.2 million in bets in June to surpass the $1.2 billion mark for fiscal 2021.
“It might be difficult to sustain this record level,” Ehrecke noted, “but it’s encouraging that we can get back to the consistency that we had pre-COVID.”
Last month, the Hard Rock posted $7.7 million in adjusted gross revenue from slots and table games, while Grand Falls Casino Resort near Larchwood reported $6.7 million in gross revenues.
Like the Hard Rock, Grand Falls' take hit an all-time high in fiscal 2021, as adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games totaled nearly $78 million. Grand Falls' sports book handle totaled $21 million for the 12-month period, with net receipts of nearly $2.3 million.
The casino's previous high mark for slot and table revenue was $61.47 million in fiscal 2019. Grand Falls general manager Sharon Haselhoff notes the casino, located just across the South Dakota border in northwest Lyon County, was on pace to break that mark in fiscal 2020 before COVID-19 struck.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered casinos and many other businesses to close on March 17, 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Eleven weeks later, the casinos were allowed to reopen, but with certain restrictions for guests and staff.
The Hard Rock reopened on June 2, 2020, under the guidelines of Hard Rock International’s Safe + Sound initiative, Hard Rock Sioux City general manager Doug Fisher said. The guidelines included a 262-point checklist that "involved constant sanitizing and disinfecting, being secret shopped by a third party every month to ensure that we remained in compliance and constant surveying of our guest to gauge how comfortable they felt when they were on property," he said in a statement Friday.
"Thanks to the diligent efforts of all of our dedicated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City team members, we created an environment that our guests responded favorably to as far as having a trusted and inviting entertainment experience," Fisher said. "We certainly want to thank the community and guests for their unwavering support through the pandemic."
Earlier this year, the Hard Rock resumed live entertainment at its indoor Anthem venue. The first concert outdoor of the summer, featuring country performer Brantley Gilbert, is set for Saturday night at Battery Park.
Des Moines Bureau reporter Rod Boshart contributed to this story.