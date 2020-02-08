Harvick parks media gigs, keeps eyes squarely on NASCAR road

"Wednesdays just don't work very well for me with Keelan with picking him up from school and going to events and activities and things after school. He didn't really like it," Harvick said. "That was a piece of the equation. The other piece was that in order to do that stuff right, it isn't just the show. It is the production meetings and the time, and you have things coming up from a development standpoint that are going to take a lot of time at the end of the year to get prepared for 2021 from a testing standpoint."

Harvick has been the linchpin at SHR since he left Richard Childress Racing and joined the organization in 2014. He won a championship in his first season and has 26 of his 49 career Cup wins for the team backed by Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Harvick drives the No. 4 Ford for SHR and has finished third in the final standings each of the last three seasons -- and raced for the championship in the season finale in five of the six years of the format.

SHR was glad to keep Harvick in its four-car lineup that also includes Clint Bowyer, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola.