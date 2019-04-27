COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Iowa baseball team scored four runs in the seventh and ninth inning to secure its fifth straight Big Ten series win in an 11-4 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes scored one run in the first, and the game was tied 3-3 through six innings, but Iowa outscored Ohio State, 8-1, in the final three innings to improve to 26-15 overall and 11-6 in the Big Ten.
Iowa used five hits and one Buckeye error to score four runs in the seventh. Defensive substitute Justin Jenkins and pinch hitter Zeb Adreon were in the middle of Iowa’s attack with each recording a hit and an RBI in the inning.
The Hawkeyes put the game away in the ninth with four more runs. Adreon added two more RBIs on a double to right field to finish 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Senior Chris Whelan and junior Austin Martin drove in Iowa’s final two runs of the game.
Eight of Iowa’s 11 runs were scored against Ohio State’s bullpen after Iowa bounced starter Seth Lonsway, who pitched 5 1/3 innings.
Cam Baumann limited the damage and scattered six innings over five innings, striking out two of the last three batters he faced.
Junior Trace Hoffman shut down the Buckeye offense in the seventh and eighth innings, allowing only one hit and one run, while junior Adam Ketelsen pitched a scoreless ninth.