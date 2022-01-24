Hawkeyes' Bohannon works to regain his edge

IOWA CITY – Jordan Bohannon admits he hasn’t been his unique self lately.

On one hand, there is a sense of accomplishment. He’s played more college basketball games than any player in the history of the sport.

On the other, the Iowa senior finds himself been dealing with as many doubts as he can ever recall on the basketball court.

It’s all been a little different for the sixth-year Hawkeye.

Shortly after Iowa’s charter flight home following the team’s 48-46 loss at Rutgers landed at the Eastern Iowa Airport around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Bohannon discovered his car was as cold as his shooting touch had been hours earlier.

It wouldn’t start, mirroring Bohannon’s assessment of his 2-for-11 game against the Scarlet Knights.

On the heels of 2-for-11 shooting effort against Indiana and a 3-for-11 game at Minnesota, the Rutgers’ outing only added to Bohannon’s questions.

“It was a long night. I felt like I played terribly, personally. This is probably the first time in my career where I kind of doubted myself,’’ Bohannon said.

“For whatever reason, I haven’t been able to find a rhythm. Shots I normally would make my entire career haven’t been falling these past couple of games. I wasn’t my normal self.’’

After a mix of air balls and rim rattlers, Bohannon was starting to hesitate.

Iowa coaches noticed it, too.

Hawkeye assistant Kirk Speraw brought Bohannon into his office Saturday shortly before the Hawkeyes tipped off against Penn State.

He had some video he wanted Bohannon to watch, a collection of Bohannon knocking down difference-making shots for Iowa. From buzzer beaters to burying 3-pointers in transition, they were all on display.

The less-than-subtle reminder provided Bohannon with a quick opportunity to reflect.

“He showed me the cockiness and swagger that I played with,’’ Bohannon said. “I need to get back to that because that’s myself. I haven’t been myself these past couple games.’’

Bohannon missed his first 3-point attempt against Penn State, a shot that went in before falling out.

At first, he said, it was like “here we go again,’’ but things changed.

He hit three of his final six attempts from behind the arc as part of an 11-point game, none more significant that his last.

Just over two minutes into the second half, Bohannon missed a shot and teammate Joe Toussaint grabbed the offensive board, rifled a pass to Bohannon who knocked down a shot from well behind the arc.

The basket extended a three-point lead and fueled a run which left Iowa in front by 10 less than two minutes later.

“Huge individually for my confidence,’’ Bohannon said. “At Minnesota, at Rutgers, I hesitate to shoot that shot. Thirty feet to the basket, by the logo, that’s a shot I’ve made in my career. The last couple of games, I’ve been hesitant to shoot that. I think I’m starting to get that mentality back.’’

It was an important moment for the Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point baskets, a sign that the struggle-filled games may be behind a player who has competed in an NCAA-record 162 games for Iowa.

Bohannon broke the previous mark held of 157 by David Lighty of Ohio State when the ball was tipped in the Hawkeyes’ game at Wisconsin on Jan. 6.

He didn’t get the chance to reflect on what that meant to him until after Iowa’s game at Minnesota last week.

“That’s pretty cool. I love playing this game and not many people ever have an opportunity to play in as many as I’ve been a part of,’’ Bohannon said.

“I’d say this has been the best-conditioned year of my life. Physically, I’ve worked to be in great shape because I want to help my teammates get as much out of this year as we can.’’

The Hawkeyes take a 14-5 record into Thursday’s 8 p.m. home game against sixth-ranked Purdue, a game when Bohannon hopes to again be his old self.

“I want this final year to be special,’’ he said. “For some reason, I’ve been overthinking everything recently. I want this year to be so perfect and I started out great.’’

Mostly, he wants to help Iowa reach its potential.

“This team we have is really special,’’ Bohannon said. “We have what it takes to get it done and I think we have a group that can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. But right now, we just have to keep building one game at a time.’’

