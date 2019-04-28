COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Iowa baseball team (26-16, 11-7) dropped the series finale, 5-1, to Ohio State (24-20, 7-8) on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes couldn’t complete the series sweep but picked up their fifth straight Big Ten series win and second series win on the road. At 11-7 in the Big Ten, Iowa is in sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings.
With the Buckeyes leading 2-0 going into the sixth inning, Ohio State added two runs via three two-out hits to take a 4-0 lead.
Iowa’s offense showed life in the seventh inning, putting the first two batters on base on a Justin Jenkins bunt single and a Mathew Sosa walk. Jenkins came around to score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell Boe. Junior Austin Martin struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh.
The Hawkeyes left 11 runners on base, including seven in the first six innings. Iowa drew seven walks in the game.
Ohio State scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to go up 5-1.