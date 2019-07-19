CHICAGO – Nate Stanley found motivation in the chance to be around some of the best quarterbacks in the country.
At the Big Ten kickoff, the Iowa senior called his experience at the Manning Passing Academy a great opportunity to learn and grow.
Stanley was one of three Big Ten quarterbacks who served as counselors at the camp which attracts some of the top youth players in the nation and gives the country’s top collegiate quarterbacks a chance to be around Archie Manning and his two sons, Peyton and Eli.
“You come back from something like that, you’re ready to get to work,’’ Stanley said. “Some of the drills that they taught, some of the ways they did things, there were some things to take from the experience.’’
Stanley joined Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, at the camp.
“It was good to be around other guys from the country and have the chance to get to know them and talk about what we do,’’ Stanley said. “It was a tremendous opportunity.’’
Some professional instructors at the academy provided tips for the college quarterbacks as well.
Stanley said he was encouraged to relax his upper body a bit when he throws the ball, relying on the skills he used as a baseball pitcher to make his hips and upper legs work for him as he passed.
“A lot of what I heard made sense,’’ said Stanley, who enters his senior season having thrown for 5,351 yards and 52 touchdowns in his first two seasons as Iowa’s starter.
No suds soon: The NCAA has approved the sale of beer at its championship events and a growing number of Big Ten schools are doing the same at sporting events, but Iowa will not join them during the upcoming school year.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said Friday he expects Iowa to eventually include beer among its concessions offerings at Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but he anticipates that decision will come as part of a campus-wide discussion.
“It won’t be just an athletics discussion,’’ Barta said.
Summer progress: Ferentz said he likes the progress has seen during the Hawkeyes’ summer workouts.
“This group has improved with each phase and it’s important that we continue to do so, but going back to January, we’ve come along,’’ Ferentz said.
Preparing for his 21st season, Ferentz compared the Hawkeyes’ focus to the bells and whistles on a new exercise bike he uses at the Iowa training complex.
“There are all sorts of gadgets, but all I have to do is pedal the bike,’’ Ferentz said. “Things have changed over the last couple of decades, but the fundamentals, they’re the same and that’s where we always begin.’’