Hawkeyes off to perfect start

ST. LOUIS — Iowa jumped to a perfect start following the opening-round session at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday morning.

Hawkeye competitors won all 10 of their opening-round matches at the Enterprise Center, with seven collecting bonus points which have allowed Iowa to hold a two-point lead over Penn State in the team race.

Iowa picked up technical falls from Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Austin DeSanto at 133, Jaydin Eierman at 141 at 174 in the opening round.

The Hawkeyes also picked up major decisions from Kaleb Young at 157, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

Iowa also helped itself by winning thee other close decisions.

At 197, Jacob Warner overcame a 6-0 deficit in his match against Nick Reenan of North Carolina State to win 9-7 in the first sudden-victory session.

At 149, Max Murin overcame an early deficit to win 8-7 over Indiana's Graham Rooks and at 184, Nelson Brands won an 8-6 decision over Dominic Ducharme of Cal-Bakersfield.

Iowa has 17 team points to lead the Nittany Lions by two. Missouri has 14 points following the opening round with Arizona State and North Carolina State tied for fourth with 13. Oklahoma State is sixth with 12.5.