EVANSTON, Illinois -- The fourth-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rode past Northwestern, 32-7, on Sunday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Iowa has won 13 straight in the series.
Iowa dominated the top position in each win, totaling more than 18 minutes of riding time. The Hawkeyes also enjoyed a 19-4 advantage in takedowns.
Austin DeSanto used seven takedowns and more than four minutes of riding time to win 18-8 at 133. DeSanto extended his winning streak to nine. He improved to 13-1.
Max Murin rode the final three minutes, 13 seconds on top in a 4-0 win at 141, and Pat Lugo’s ride-out in the first tiebreak was the difference in a 2-1 decision at 149. It was Lugo's first overtime win of the season.
Northwestern got wins from top five opponents at 125 and 157 before the intermission, before Iowa rattled off five straight wins to close the dual.
Alex Marinelli combined four minutes of riding time and five takedowns to win by 12-4 major decision at 165. Marinelli improved to 15-0 and has won a career-best 15 straight. He is 13-0 all-time in Big Ten duals and has scored 22 team points in his last four duals.
Keegan Shaw improved to 2-0 at 174, using four takedowns and one minute, 13 seconds of riding time.
Cash Wilcke recorded a fall in one minute, 20 seconds at 184. Wilcke’s fall in 1:20 is a career-best.
Jacob Warner used a third-period rideout to win 4-2 at 197, and Sam Stoll had three minutes, 27 second of riding time and an 8-0 lead before his opponent forfeited with an injury in the third period.
Iowa wrestles at Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. at Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Hawkeyes return home to host Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.