'He may be our guy’: Tim Scott meets with Iowa voters after launching presidential exploratory committee

MARION, Iowa — In a divided country desperate for unity, Marion parent Amy Lovseth sees South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott as the GOP’s answer to polarizing front-runners like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I think he would be a better choice than Republicans have put up lately,” Lovseth said, adding she’s not a fan of Trump.

“And so I feel like if the Republicans really want to win the presidency, they need to put up somebody who is pretty solid — a good listener and who is more focused on bringing everybody together than polarizing people,” she said.

Despite how politically divided the country has become, Lovseth said she feels most Americans “are really somewhere in the middle.”

“He may be our guy,” she said. “We need somebody who focuses more on what we have in common than we disagree on, and brings us together, because that’s what we need.”

Scott announced Wednesday he has formed a exploratory committee, which moves him closer to a formal campaign for the White House.

The South Carolina Republican stopped Wednesday at the Marion Public Library, where he met with Lovseth and other local parents who home-school their children. He was joined by Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion. The pair talked about the need to empower parents and expand educational opportunities for students.

Scott, who last year headlined Hinson’s annual BBQ Bash fundraiser, praised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for singing a bill that allows families to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition.

He continued to push a message of “American exceptionalism” and hope and unity in a divisive Republican Party that the’s touted in previous visits to the early nominating state as part of his “Faith in America” listening tour. He planned to meet with a group of pastors before speaking before a group of Republican women at the Cedar Rapids Country Club in Wednesday evening.

Asked what left he has to explore, Scott said he wants to make sure he’s listening to voters — including in Iowa — and making sure his “optimistic, positive message anchored in conservatism actually resonates.”

“So far so good,” he said.

Scott, in an interview, talked about his faith and his biography as a Black man raised by a single mother who overcame poverty.

Scott, in a video announcing his exploratory committee, talks of the “unwavering belief” he and his family had “that we too could live the American dream," and that ”it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb.”

“Are we the land of opportunity, or are we the land of oppression?” Scott told The Gazette. “I think we’re the land of opportunity, and, frankly, my life disproves the lies of some of the far left.”

Scott also talked about his outreach to Iowa’s influential evangelical conservatives. He’ll be back in Iowa later this month to address the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition at its April 22 event in Clive, joining a slew of declared and potential presidential candidates.

He said faith has played an important role in the nation’s history, and will going forward “as a powerful weapon for good.”

“The truth is you don’t have to agree with who I am as a Christian,” Scott said. “We need to not only find areas of agreement, but learn to disagree without being disagreeable when there’s differences.”

Scott, in his video, also said he “will protect our most fundamental right, the right to life itself,” but would not say if he supports a national ban on abortion. Instead, he said he supports “a robust debate,” centered on support by the “far-left” for late-term abortions.

Democrats scored a landslide victory in last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court race, a campaign that focused squarely on abortion rights, and backlash has erupted after a federal judge in Texas suspended federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

A majority of Iowans continue to support legal abortion. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll last month found 61 percent of Iowa adults say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, while 35 percent say the procedure should be illegal in most or all cases.

Asked whether the party has gone too far on the issue of abortion, Scott ducked the question, stating he’s “ardently pro-life” and reiterated a need for robust debate.

Should Democrats win in 2024, Scott claims “millions more families will be trapped in failing schools, crime-ridden neighborhoods, and crushing inflation.”

“But not on my watch,” Scott said in the video. “This is personal to me. I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional.”

Should he run, Scott would join a field that includes fellow South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley, former governor of the first-in-the-South GOP primary state, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, are considering launching campaigns in the coming months.

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be the nation’s first Black Republican president if elected.

National polling shows Trump as the early favorite in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and many Iowa Republicans remain committed to the former president, including an evangelical community grateful for his judicial appointments.

And one that seems to be unswayed by the 34-count felony indictment handed down against him last week stemming from a hush money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged having an extramarital affair with Trump.

Asked about the indictment, Scott suggested the issue is a distraction, saying politicians should spend more time focusing on the voters they serve. He also suggested the indictment against Trump was politically motivated and brings into question the “weaponizing of the law against political enemies.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, another South Carolinian, in a statement said Scott seeks “to govern from the ‘far, conservative right’” as someone who embraced Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, and who served as an “architect” of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts that Democrats argue largely benefited the highest-income Americans and corporations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report