He’s cooking: Vikings RB’s recipe is speed, strength, vision

EAGAN, Minn. — Tackling Dalvin Cook has been a challenge this season. The Minnesota Vikings running back has vaulted to the top of the league’s rushing list while leaving behind a trail of defenders who have either bounced off his 5-foot-10, 210-pound frame or simply been left in his wake.

How has Cook has made so many defenders miss? It’s due as much to his mind as his unusual blend of speed and strength.

“I just take a picture before I get the ball in my hands and kind of see what type of leverage he’s giving me,” Cook said. “Once I get it in my hands, it’s in the zone from there. I kind of put myself in place to break those tackles before I even get the ball in my hand. So I take a picture of how he’s trying to stop me and the way he’s trying to position his body, and I do the total opposite.”

The Vikings (7-3) have relied on a balanced offense to win five of their past six games heading into Sunday, when they host Denver. Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage, putting himself at least in the conversation about the MVP award.