Nebraska’s average temperature has risen to the point where it is on par with the Dust Bowl decade of the 1930s and, within the next 30 years, is expected to rise more than the 1.6 degrees it has gone up over the last century.

That change has not only led to warmer weather, but wetter weather, flooding, drought and a negative impact on public health that, like the average temperature, is expected to continue increase.

For example, more than 4,000 Nebraskans have contracted West Nile disease since the virus arrived in 1999, giving the state the fourth-highest state tally of reported cases, trailing only far more populous California, Colorado and Texas.

Why does Nebraska have that ranking? Researchers theorize the state’s extreme swings in weather – from rainy seasons to hot, dry stretches -- generate the stagnant pools of water where West Nile-carrying mosquitoes thrive.

Similarly, health officials are finding more tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, as tick populations expand and new species of ticks move into the state.

And, chillingly, a naturally occurring amoeba, harmless when water temperatures are low, transforms into an infectious state when water temperatures reach the mid-80s. That happened on the Elkhorn River last year, where an 8-year-old boy died after being infected.

The heating of the river has been attributed to last summer’s hot weather, which was also one of the contributors to the drought that has seen Nebraska, in the last decade, experience its hottest, driest year on record (2012) and, last year, its fourth driest.

Drought, University of Nebraska Medical Center scientists say, can be associated with an increase in deaths in the state, and national researchers have found a relationship between drought and suicide.

Those impacts of drought are more hidden than the dry fields and decline in agricultural production. So are the mental health struggles being experienced by rural Nebraskans, whose livelihoods depend on the weather.

All that and more, like a changing ecosystem that will bring invasive new plants to Nebraska, is evidence that supports the World Health Organization’s assertion that climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity – and that climate change and its impact isn’t some theoretical problem that will manifest in a half century.

“This is not a future issue,” Scott Holmes, manager of Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s environmental public health division said in a Sunday news story. “This is a today issue.”

Holmes and his Health Department and city government colleagues are addressing that issue under the city’s Climate Action Plan, seeking new ways to track the effects of climate change on health.

That effort puts Lincoln ahead of the rest of the state. Omaha is only now beginning the process of developing a climate action plan. The state does not have a plan, nor has it launched efforts to develop one, as many Nebraskans resist efforts to address climate change that they believe is not man made and that climate will “cycle back” to “normal.”

That is unfortunate. For work beyond that being done in Lincoln is imperative to allow the state to understand what is happening with climate change and to mitigate its impact.

That work should include increased monitoring for diseases, mosquitoes, toxic algae in lakes and ticks; educating health care providers and people at occupational risk of tick-borne diseases and bolstering preparedness among public health systems and health facilities.

The degree to which we can reverse climate change remains to be seen, but we can equip ourselves far better to ensure our safety.