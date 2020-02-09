Hearing our news coverage
Hearing our news coverage

Podcasts never used to be a part of my life.

I figured they were something I didn’t need to mess with.

And then? I listened to Bret Hayworth and other top Iowa reporters on our political podcast. And, I checked out our sports team’s podcast.

Nice, I thought. That’s great for them.

And then I got pulled in to do one about the Academy Awards. What I discovered is they’re like a conference call where people weigh in on things I might actually want to know about.

Now, I see them as a great addition to the mix of things we have to offer you, our members.

If you want to hear what I’m talking about, take a listen:

-Our On Iowa Politics podcast publishes most Fridays.

-SCJPreps hits your favorite podcast platforms throughout the high school sports season.

-Oscars.

If you think there’s a topic we should cover, let me know. Now that I’m a fan, you might say I’m all ears.

Sioux City Journal editor Bruce Miller

Miller

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
