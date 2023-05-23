SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The demand for mental health care in Northeast Nebraska had been growing in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Then COVID-19 hit.

"Since COVID -- I mean, there's tons of research out that, we're still seeing the after-effects of that," said Jennifer Jackson, executive director of Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. "Especially children, lots of kids struggling with anxiety and depression. And suicide ideation has increased significantly for all ages."

Heartland Counseling, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit providing mental health services to residents of 15 Nebraska counties, finally moved into their long-awaited new facility on the South Sioux City riverfront early this year.

The nonprofit laid plans to build a new facility five years ago, Jackson said. Since 1995, the nonprofit had been housed in two buildings on West 21st Street in Sioux City, but they'd outgrown that.

"We had several staff working from home, we had people sharing offices; we literally ran out of space," Jackson said.

Roughly 4,000 people are seen per year at Heartland, including students who are seen by Heartland's school counselors. In 2019, the year before the pandemic began, Heartland had around 1,750 clients.

By the beginning of this next school year, Jackson said, Heartland Counseling will have north of 60 people on staff; since 2020 alone, they've hired for roughly 25 new positions.

Construction on the $4 million, 20,000-square-foot facility at 1201 Arbor Dr. began in May of last year. Heartland's staffers were able to move in on Jan. 30 of this year, as finishing touches were being put on the building.

"We're growing very fast," Jackson said.

The new building is more spacious in every sense, Jackson said; it has a far more spacious waiting room and rooms they didn't have before, like an art-therapy room, a play-therapy room and a break room for staff. The facility also has two purpose-designed parent-child interactive therapy (PCIT) rooms, compared to one PCIT room at their old facility, which staff had to reconfigure for that purpose.

And there's room to have everyone on staff to work in the new building. (Some Heartland Counseling staffers, such as their school counselors, do not typically work in the building.)

There's also a "beautiful group room," Jackson said, which can also be used for education or community meetings; a boardroom or a large meeting room; more offices "that are going to be filled real soon"; three patios for therapy purposes or for staff use; and a complete "Life Center," where people who suffer from mental health conditions can spend the day, have a meal, learn healthy living skills, participate in activities, socialize, and so forth.

"It's very home-y. It's not institutionalized at all, it's more like a second home for people. We have a living room, and we have a full kitchen, we have an activity room, we have a laundry room," Jackson said of the Life Center.

In May, Heartland Counseling received more than $20,000 from Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) for new furniture, shelving for storage and other fixtures.

Cognizant of their past experience not having enough room, Heartland's new facility was built with the possibility of future expansion in mind.

"Actually, we're already talking to the owner of all the land, to purchase the lot next door," Jackson said.

Heartland Counseling was founded in the 1970s by Dr. Stanley Reiss, a clinical psychologist, as Tri-County Guidance; in its early days the clinic offered services to residents of three Nebraska counties, Dakota, Thurston and Wayne. The "Heartland Counseling" name came later, after the clinic expanded to offer services to residents of additional Nebraska counties.

More information about Heartland Counseling and its services and programs can be found online at heartlandcounselingservices.org.