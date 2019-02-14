COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Bishop Heelan closed out its boys basketball regular season with its fourth consecutive victory, downing Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 79-62 here Thursday night.
The Crusaders finished the regular season with an 8-13 record and will begin Class 3A district play Monday against Storm Lake at Le Mars.
Sam O’Hern scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half while Cole Hogue accounted for 12 of his 20 points after intermission. Brant Hogue tacked on 19 points for the Crusaders, who were a perfect 23-of-23 from the free throw line.
Abraham Lincoln (13-8) had a 32-28 halftime lead before the Crusaders surged in front 52-45 after three quarters. Heelan rang up 27 points in the fourth quarter.