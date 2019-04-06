DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan boys soccer team lost both of its games at the Dowling Catholic Invite on Saturday.
Des Moines Roosevelt won the first game 5-0. Roosevelt scored three goals in the first half and then scored two goals in the second half.
In the second game, Dowling won 6-1. Dowling scored all six of its goals in the first half. Heelan's goal game in the 44th minute of the second half on a penalty kick by Nahom Demisse.
Heelan falls to 0-4 on the day. Heelan's next game is Thursday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.