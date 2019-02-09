SIOUX CITY – Sam O’Hern tossed in 17 points, leading Bishop Heelan to a 63-36 boys basketball win over Lawton-Bronson Saturday at Heelan.
The Crusaders, now 6-13, pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Lawton-Bronson 15-7 after clinging to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
O’Hern was the only Heelan player in double figures, but Drew Olsen and Cole Hogue added nine points apiece.
Max Fluent and Gavin De Jager paced Lawton-Bronson with nine points each.
After taking a 29-16 halftime lead, Heelan limited the Eagles to single digits in the third quarter, taking a 40-23 cushion into the final stanza.
Heelan hosts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tuesday.