CHICAGO — After dealing with ups and downs this season, Kyle Hendricks feels like he's in a groove.
Hendricks allowed two hits in seven innings, David Bote and Kyle Schwarber homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.
CARDINALS 12, ROCKIES 3: Matt Carpenter led off the game with a double to right.
It was the start of a double feature — a big day for him and another big series win for the Cardinals.
Carpenter tied a St. Louis record with four doubles, pitcher Austin Gomber had a two-run infield single in a six-run first inning and the Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 12-3 on Sunday.
NATIONALS 15, METS 0: Trea Turner touched the plate, then turned to his teammates on the bench.
Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run that ended Washington's 32-inning scoreless drought and the Nationals broke loose in a huge way, hammering the New York Mets 15-0 Sunday.
BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0: Nursing a lead in the game and in the NL East standings, the Atlanta Braves monitored the out-of-town scoreboard as they finished off the Miami Marlins.
Although it has been awhile since Atlanta contended for the postseason, this year's team shows no signs of fading. Kevin Gausman and four relievers combined on a two-hitter Sunday and the Braves won despite an ongoing offensive slump, 4-0.
DODGERS 7, PADRES 3: Justin Turner drove in five runs while Manny Machado put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead with a two-run homer as the Dodgers swept a three-game series against the San Diego Padres with a 7-3 victory Sunday.
Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-1) gave up 11 hits in his 5 2/3 innings, but held the Padres to two runs.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4: Chris Archer blamed nobody but himself for the Pittsburgh Pirates' loss to Milwaukee.
Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña each hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and the Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Sunday.
The Brewers rocked Archer (4-7) for six runs and six hits in the third, when two close calls in the outfield started the trouble for Pittsburgh.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1: Framber Valdez gave up one run over five innings in his first career start and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.
RAYS 9, RED SOX 1: Blake Snell had his best fastball and that was more than enough against baseball's best team.
The All-Star lefty pitched two-hit ball over six innings and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth straight game Sunday, beating Boston 9-1 to hand the major league-leading Red Sox their first sweep of the season.
ATHLETICS 6, TWINS 2: Matt Chapman continued his torrid second-half hitting with a pair of solo homers to help Oakland to another series victory, sending the Athletics to Houston for three crucial games with the first-place Astros.
Jed Lowrie drove in three runs with a homer and double, and the Athletics' bullpen preserved an effective outing by call-up Chris Bassitt for a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
INDIANS 12, ROYALS 5: Jason Kipnis had been mired in such a batting slump that the Indians second baseman had resorted to watching old film of himself, trying to discover what had changed in the past couple years.
Kipnis proceeded to club four hits and drive in four runs Sunday, the big shot an inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, to lead Cleveland's 12-5 rout of the Kansas City Royals.
WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2: Michael Kopech pitched six impressive innings for his first big league win and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the third on their way to a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Kopech was limited to two scoreless innings when it rained in his debut Tuesday against Minnesota. The highly touted right-hander threw 86 pitches Sunday, allowing a run and seven hits.
INTERLEAGUE
DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARINERS 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer, Zack Greinke won for the first time in almost a month and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of Seattle by beating the Mariners 5-2 on Sunday.
GIANTS 3, RANGERS 1: Derek Holland pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants topped the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.
PHILLIES 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana hit back-to-back home runs, Maikel Franco and Wilson Ramos each had two-run shots and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep.