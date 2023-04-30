After a busy session marked by education overhauls and a dramatically conservative policy agenda, this week will likely be the last for the 2023 legislative session.

With the budgeting process already underway, lawmakers are hoping to finish that process and pass any lingering policy bills by the end of the week.

A few budget bills will need to be passed this week, and as of Thursday House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford said he was expecting the bills would be ready for consideration on Monday.

“Obviously we’re trying to put ourselves in a position that next week we’d be able to wrap up session,” Grassley said on Thursday.

Last week, lawmakers advanced budgets dealing with agriculture and natural resources, government administration, and health and human services. The following budgets remain:

Economic Development

Education

Department of Justice and Corrections

Judicial system

Standings (K-12 and other recurring expenses)

In total, the agreed top-line budget for 2023 will be around $8.5 billion, a 3.7% increase from last year. Republicans said the total represents an increase in priority programs and services while keeping the budget sustainable.

But the details of the remaining budget bills are nearly nonexistent, as Senate Republicans have moved “shell” budget bills with no dollar figures in them out of committee. Last week, lawmakers amended budget bills on the floor with agreed-upon values before taking a vote.

“Republicans are trying to shut the session down, but Iowans are still in the dark about how we’ll actually be funding huge and critical areas of state government,” said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.

Relaxing child labor restrictions

Another top bill that may see action this week is a bill to open more jobs to 14- to 17-year-olds in Iowa. The bill would also allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later hours, and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work the same hours as adults.

The bill, Senate File 542, passed in the Senate this month, and would need to pass the House before being eligible to be signed into law.

Backed by business groups like the Iowa Restaurant Association, Republicans say the bill would give more opportunities to Iowa’s young people and allow them to earn a paycheck and learn valuable lessons.

But Democrats argue the bill would weaken child protection measures and put teenagers in potentially dangerous work environments. House Democrats have proposed more than 20 amendments targeting specific portions of the bill.

The practice is common on controversial bills, and amendments offered by the minority party are almost always voted down on party lines. But Grassley said Republicans are talking with Democrats about potentially taking up some of those amendments.

“We know there's some in there that are just for votes, and we get that, but I think there's genuinely some amendments in there that we should at least have conversations with them on,” he said.

If it is amended, the bill would bounce back to the Senate for final approval.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat from Windsor Heights, said she hopes the bill never comes up for a vote.

“I’m hopeful that we can stop this because enough people will see that the bill is dangerous, it’s irresponsible and it’s written by special interests,” she said. “And it’s language from another state. Iowans didn’t even write the bill.”

Limiting property taxes

A goal that has eluded lawmakers may yet see a deal before adjournment, as leaders in both chambers seek to pass a bill to limit property taxes.

Both the House and the Senate passed separate bills this month — House File 718 and Senate File 569 — with the goal of keeping Iowans’ property tax bills down amid soaring assessment increases. But the bills, which passed with near-unanimous support in both chambers, used different mechanisms to accomplish that, and no agreement has been announced between the two.

Leaders in both parties said they want to come to a deal before the end of the year.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the impacts that will happen from these assessments,” Grassley said. “So I think we feel pretty strongly about trying to find something that will try to ease some of those fears from Iowans.”

Democratic leaders agreed, saying they want to pass a bill that will temper Iowans’ property tax bills without limiting the growth and budgets of Iowa communities.

“We’ve got to get something done; the clock’s ticking,” Wahls said. “So that’s got to be a priority.”

Allowing loaded guns in parking lots, highways

A bill that would allow guns in more public parking lots — including at schools in limited cases — may not see final passage before the week’s end.

The bill, House File 654, would allow permit-holding gun owners to have a gun in a parking lot of a school when picking up or dropping off someone, if it is out of sight and the car is locked while not attended. It would also allow guns in locked cars at Iowa’s public universities, and any unsecured public parking lot.

Iowans would also be able to carry loaded guns in their cars on public highways, and it would remove some language that dictates who cannot own a gun from Iowa law.

The bill’s Senate floor manager, Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said this week he did not know whether it would be ready for a vote before the end of session. He said there were issues with the insurance portion of the bill — which would block insurers from denying coverage to schools solely because of the presence of guns — and with portions of the bill that expand who can own and carry a gun, that had to be addressed before passing in the Senate.

Caucuses changes

Grassley said the House is also expecting to pass a bill, proposed by Republican Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton, that would require Iowa caucuses to be held in-person and require registration with a party 70 days in advance of the caucuses.

House File 716 would upend Iowa Democrats’ plans to hold their 2024 caucuses mostly by mail, a plan devised in a bid to keep the caucus first-in-the-nation for Democrats as the national party announced plans to change the calendar last year. Iowa eventually lost that spot, but kept the mail-in plan.

Republicans say that plan would effectively make the process a primary and prompt the New Hampshire Secretary of State to move the state’s primary before Iowa, knocking the Republican caucuses off the first spot in the process.

Grassley indicated the bill may see changes before it passes out of the chamber.

“I think we’re in a pretty good position that we’ll be able to come out with something that we’ve put together, kind of similar along the same idea that we've been working on to make sure there's some assurance to protect the caucuses here in the state of Iowa,” he said.