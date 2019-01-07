SIOUX CITY -- So, you’ve heard the one about “these things come in threes,” right?
Mortal life comes to an end for one person we value and then another. In accordance with this tidy bit of philosophy, there’ll always be a third.
It isn’t like this at all, of course, because thousands of folks are meeting their Maker every day of the year. Like Bob Dylan wrote in a song immortalized by Peter, Paul and Mary, “too many people have died.’’
There is nothing tidy at all about three significant Siouxland sports figures leaving us within days of each other in late December. Colin Kapitan, Steve Gunther and Bill Linke all made an impact in our little corner of the world and I, for one, can only hope they’ve all made it to that “better place” so many of us want to believe in.
Kapitan, of course, was as fine a basketball referee as I’ve known in a long career of watching sports for a living. Equally important, the legendary Yankton gentleman was one of the finest human beings I’ve had the privilege to know. In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, arriving home with friends from basketball games in Mitchell, S.D., he never awoke from a back-seat nap.
Gunther, the former North High football coach, was also one of the good guys, much like his older brother, Dave, another Le Mars native who was nothing short of a star in his days as an Iowa Hawkeye basketball player. It was Dec. 30 when Steve passed away in Dubuque, Iowa, where he’d relocated in 2011 after spending 25 of his 43 seasons as a coach in the Houston area.
The fellow I didn’t come to know, though, was Linke, the basketball coach at East High prior to the late Rich Vanderloo. It was on Sunday, Dec. 23, when the 82-year-old Linke succumbed to Parkinson’s disease in New London, Minn. And in the ensuing weeks, I’ve learned plenty about the seventh of 13 men who’ve overseen the basketball program now in its 94th season.
That’s a list, incidentally, that began with Jack Naismith, son of Dr. James Naismith, the man credited with inventing the game. It was Jack who presided over East’s very first basketball practice on Dec. 13, 1925, and then turned the reins over to Les Davis in 1927-28.
Linke’s first of nine years at the Raiders’ helm was in 1965-66. His seventh winter on the job, the 1971-72 campaign, was the final year for Sioux City’s “old high schools,’’ including Central High. And it was a very special winter to be sure.
That 71-72 East squad reeled off wins in each of its 18 regular season games before a 73-64 loss to Central in a first-round district contest played Feb. 28, 1972 before a packed house at Allee Gym. In the teams’ two regular season meetings, East prevailed 82-73 on Dec. 17 and then won a 104-92 barnburner on Feb. 11.
“My memories include Coach Linke using a sideline fast break -- outlet to a side, then two quick passes up the side for a shot or drive,’’ recalled my longtime friend, Larry Mason, then a college student at Morningside.
Four of East’s five starters finished with double-digit scoring averages as Britt Cameron tossed in 18.5 a game while Kirk Hogen averaged 17.5, Randy Lessman 12.8 and Brad Erwin 12.5. Dick Hardy was the fifth starter in an all-senior quintet and junior Dick Weikert, who tallied over 17 per contest the following season, was the leading reserve.
That was quite a formidable group, to put it mildly. Cameron had a long career in education and is now a retired elementary school principal in West Des Moines. Hogen is the head pro at The Bluffs golf course in Vermillion and Lessman, who also punted for Nebraska, held the city record in the discus until 2011.
It was quite unfortunate the Raiders had to open postseason play with a very salty squad from Central, which wound up 16-7 after a 62-61 state tournament loss to Mason City. Battling to extend the final basketball season for a tradition-rich school, the Maroons opened the district game with junior Stan Galloway joined by seniors Garry Smith, Randy Dokken, Bob Katherman and Bruce Kalin. Juniors Greg Lee and Doug Smith had also been backcourt starters for the Maroons during the year and seniors Jeff Kuecker and Tim Berens valuable reserves.
Smith, who averaged a team-high 17 points, and Kalin have both been major civic leaders locally -- Smith as president of American Popcorn and Kalin as president of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort. Dokken averaged 16 points and Galloway, a former coach whose son Kyle played for Iowa, chipped in 10.5 per game.
Interestingly, East’s Cameron and Hogan played as sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders on a YMCA travel team with Central’s Smith and Katherman.
Rex Filer, a student at Morningside, coached this group with periodic assistance from Mason, getting his start in a career of coaching basketball as well as tennis.
Back to Linke, though, this was quite an accomplished man. A native of Battle Creek, Iowa, he made his way to Drake University and started for the Bulldogs in basketball. Not only that, but he held Hall of Fame-bound Oscar Robertson of Cincinnati to a collegiate career scoring low.
That was all followed by his enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps’ Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va., where he was commissioned a second lieutenant. Flight training school in Pensacola, Fla., later qualified him to fly several types of aircraft, including helicopters, which he continued to pilot while serving over two decades in the reserves.
In between Quantico and his retirement from the reserves as a lieutenant colonel in 1985, Linke launched his career in teaching and coaching, working at Willow High School and Ida Grove before landing at East. On top of all of these endeavors, he was an accomplished organ player and an avid fisherman.
One son and one daughter are left to mourn his passing along with four grandchildren and a former wife, Jerri Jean, who served as his caregiver in recent years. Memorial services won’t be held until May, when his ashes will be scattered in northern Minnesota.