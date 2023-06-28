Baseball
Missouri River Athletic Conference standings
School;;Conf. Record/Overall
SC North;;19-7/24-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;18-8/24-12
Heelan;;18-8/21-11
SC East;;17-9/22-13
Le Mars;;13-13/15-14
CB Lincoln;;12-14/16-19
SC West;;4-22/6-26
CB Jefferson;;3-23/6-25
Thursday's games
Friday's games
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches' Association rankings
As of June 26
CLASS 1A
1. Mason City Newman (25-3)
2. Kingsley-Pierson (21-1)
3. Remsen-St. Mary's (23-2)
4. Lynnville-Sully (21-1)
5. Don Bosco (23-5)
6. North Linn (22-4)
7. West Harrison (18-3)
8. Burlington Notre Dame (23-6)
9. Lisbon (19-4)
10. Gehlen Catholic (17-3)
Others considered: Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-5); Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4); Newell-Fonda (17-5); St. Ansgar (20-5); Woodbury Central (13-5)
CLASS 2A
1. Van Meter (22-8)
2. Mid-Prairie (20-6)
3. Dyersville Beckman (18-8)
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-6)
5. Underwood (18-2)
6. Carroll Kuemper (18-9)
7. Cascade (16-7)
8. West Marshall (21-6)
9. New Hampton (19-8)
10. Pleasantville (22-6)
Others considered: Anamosa (17-8); Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-4); West Lyon (18-2); Williamsburg (16-16); Woodward-Granger (14-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Western Dubuque (26-6)
2. North Polk (20-3)
3. Lewis Central (22-3)
4. Marion (21-5)
5. ADM (20-7)
6. Knoxville (27-2)
7. Dubuque Wahlert (22-10)
8. Davenport Assumption (21-10)
9. Ballard (15-8)
10. Bishop Heelan (19-11)
Others considered: Benton Comm. (24-8); Central DeWitt (19-8); MOC-Floyd Valley (21-7); Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-11); West Delaware (19-9)
CLASS 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (25-2)
2. CR Prairie (27-3)
3. Johnston (27-7)
4. CR Kennedy (25-9)
5. SE Polk (23-9)
6. IC High (22-12)
7. WDM Valley (19-9)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-6)
9. Indianola (22-7)
10. Ankeny (16-15)
Others considered: Ames (22-11); Linn-Mar (19-12); Pleasant Valley (20-13); SC North (23-9); Urbandale (17-15)
Softball
Missouri River Athletic Conference standings
School;;Conf. Record/Overall
Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;21-3/29-5
SC East;;17-5/23-10
Le Mars;;16-6/19-10
SC North;;15-9/20-11
Heelan;;9-11/13-17
CB Jefferson;;6-17/10-23
CB Lincoln;;5-16/6-22
SC West;;0-22/4-30
Wednesday's games
CB Jefferson at SC East (DH)
Heelan at Le Mars (DH)
Thursday's games
Friday's games
Iowa High School Softball Coaches' Association rankings
As of June 22
School (Record), Last Week
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdae-St. Mary's (20-4), 2
2. North Linn (25-5), 1
3. SE Warren (19-4), 3
4. Newell-Fonda (21-6), 4
5. Wayne (16-6), 5
6. Remsen St. Mary's (18-1), 7
7. Clarksville (21-0), 9
8. Sigourney (17-4), 8
9. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (17-10), 6
10. Logan-Magnolia (16-3), 10
11. Earlham (21-6), 14
12. Twin Cedars (14-4), 15
13. Mason City Newman (22-6), 11
14. Griswold (20-1), 13
15. Exirea-EHK (18-2), 12
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A
1. IC Regina (18-5), 1
2. Van Meter (25-5), 4
3. Central Springs (18-5), 2
4. Lisbon (23-5), 4
5. Interstate 35 (17-11), 8
6. West Monona (18-5), 3
7. Cascade (19-9), 10
8. Missouri Valley (22-2), 9
9. Wilton (21-8), 7
10. North Union (17-5), 6
11. Northeast (12-9), 11
12. Sioux Central (17-5), 12
13. Wapsie Valley (20-6), NR
14. Jesup (17-8), 13
15. South Hardin (22-6), 14
Dropped out: Waterloo Columbus Catholic (23-11), 15
CLASS 3A
1. Williamsburg (24-3), 1
2. Davenport Assumption (23-4), 2
3. Mt. Vernon (20-5), 5
4. Davis County (17-1), 3
5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (24-1), 4
6. Dubuque Wahlert (20-6), 6
7. Saydel (15-3), 7
8. Chariton (17-3), 10
9. Solon (17-10), 8
10. West Lyon (18-2), 9
11. Benton Comm. (19-12), NR
12. Albia (16-6), 11
13. Greene County (16-5), 14
14. Grinnell (15-9), 12
15. West Liberty (14-6), NR
Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (24-6), 13; Center Point-Urbana (18-15), 15
CLASS 4A
1. Carlisle (21-2), 1
2. North Polk (21-3), 4
3. Ft. Dodge (19-6), 3
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-5), 2
5. Norwalk (20-4), 7
6. Indianola (19-8), 6
7. CR Xavier (19-7), 10
8. Western Dubuque (21-7), 5
9. Winterset (19-10), 8
10. North Scott (15-8), 9
11. ADM (18-8), NR
12. Burlington (16-7), 11
13. Maquoketa (18-6), NR
14. Gilbert (14-9), 12
15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22-5), 14
Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (17-13), 13; Storm Lake (21-3), 15
CLASS 5A
1. Ankeny Centennial (22-4), 1
2. Waukee Northwest (19-7), 3
3. Ankeny (20-6), 2
4. Muscatine (22-2), 4
5. SE Polk (22-8), 6
6. WDM Valley (22-7), 7
7. Bettendorf (15-8), 8
8. Linn-Mar (18-8), 5
9. Pleasant Valley (18-7), 9
10. Johnston (17-10), 10
11. Dubuque Hempstead (21-8), 11
12. Waukee (14-17), NR
13. DM Lincoln (22-8), 14
14. IC Liberty (13-10), 14
15. CR Jefferson (16-13), NR
Dropped out: Ottumwa (17-13), 13, Dubuque Senior (22-13), 15