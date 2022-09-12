High school football: Sioux City East makes Week 3 Associated Press poll

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City East High School football team has been off to a good start so far in 2022, and its success was recognized on Monday.

The Black Raiders made the Associated Press high school football poll that was released, finding themselves at eighth in the Week 3 Class 5A poll.

East earned 30 points by the 11-person group of voters, and was one of three teams that made the Class 5A poll.

METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East senior Cole Ritchie learns to make quicker decisions as a quarterback Ritchie wanted to have a successful season at quarterback going into the 2022 campaign, and so far, he’s been one of the reasons why East is 2-0 going into Friday’s game against North.

Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City, City High were the other two teams in that category, at ninth and 10th, respectively.

East has won each of its first three games: Bishop Heelan, North and then last week against Le Mars.

Last week, the Black Raiders beat the Bulldogs 52-17 at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Kelynn Jacobsen collected 263 receiving yards, which was a school record last week. He caught 18 passes from Cole Ritchie.

East has been at Olsen Stadium each of the last three weeks, and will be on the north sideline again this week when it plays Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. Friday.

Southeast Polk was voted unanimously as the No. 1 team this week.

Class 4A

Even though the Bulldogs lost to the Black Raiders, the voters gave them two points in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs are unofficially 14th in 4A.

The Bulldogs host MOC-Floyd Valley this week.

Lewis Central was voted as the No. 1 team this week.

Class 3A

Speaking of the Dutch, they moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s poll. The Dutch are 3-0 and have 43 points in the poll.

The Dutch have had three convincing wins so far: A 42-point win over Sibley-Ocheyedan, a 27-point victory over Unity Christian, and last week, the Dutch beat Storm Lake 41-0.

Class 2A

No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: The Lions have won all three of their games this season, including an emphatic 44-6 win over West Sioux.

In that win, senior quarterback Zach Lutmer was 9-for-12 for 260 passing yards and three TDs. He found Reece VanderZee for five times and 153 yards.

SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Iowa Hawkeyes commit Zach Lutmer a 'quiet leader' Central Lyon High School senior Zach Lutmer, an Iowa Hawkeyes commit and this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, shined in week one for the Lions, converting four touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley last Friday night.

The Lions’ defense, meanwhile, held West Sioux to 90 yards.

Among the 11-first place votes, the Lions received five.

It’s Beef Bowl week, too. The Lions will host West Lyon at 7 p.m. Friday at Dick Null Field.

No. 3 OABCIG: The Falcons are 3-0 into this week’s game with maybe a little revenge on their minds.

OABCIG hosts Southeast Valley this week, the same program that knocked out the Falcons in last year’s playoffs.

The Falcons did make a fourth-quarter sprint in that playoff game last season, but came up short.

OABCIG earned one first-place vote, and earned 89 points.

No. 8 West Lyon: After losing the season opener to Western Christian, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games. The Wildcats bounced back on Sept. 2 with a 43-14 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central, and then they beat Sioux Center in a 17-0 game.

West Lyon’s defense held the Warriors to 46 total yards.

By the way, the No. 1-ranked team is Williamsburg this week.

Class 1A

West Sioux finds itself ranked third this week, despite being handed the loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The Falcons are one of three one-loss teams in this week’s Class 1A poll.

The voters gave West Sioux 78 points. Van Meter — one of the other one-loss teams — is ranked No. 1 with 92 points.

It’s homecoming week for the Falcons, and they’ll host Emmetsburg for a 7 p.m. Friday game.

The Wolfpack also earned 12 points worth of votes.

Class A

No. 3 Woodbury Central: The Wildcats earned 95 points in this week’s poll, behind West Hancock (102) and Grundy Center.

They’re 3-0 so far, and they’ve beaten HInton, Logan-Magnolia, and IKM-Manning. All three wins have been by 28 points or more.

In last week’s win over the Wolves, the Wildcats limited the Wolves with 149 total yards.

Woodbury Central is on the road this week at Akron-Westfield.

No. 10 H-M-S: The Hawks are 2-1 on the season. They opened the season with a loss to West Sioux, but have beaten Gehlen Catholic by 15 points and South O’Brien by 16.

The Hawks earned 20 points in the poll.

8-Player

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s: The Hawks are 3-0 this season, and they received eight of the 11 total first-place votes.

The Hawks have won by 35, 54 and 73 points against Harris-Lake Park, River Valley and Siouxland Christian.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs are 3-0 with wins over West Bend-Mallard and Siouxland Christian.

Newell-Fonda has three rushers — senior Ryan Greenfield, senior Wyatt Kreft and senior Mason Dicks — with 100-plus rushing yards.

The Mustangs host Bishop Garrigan this week.