High School roundup: North girls soccer defeats South Sioux

The final two singles matches also saw North victories, as Ella Conley and Grace Hodge won by respective 8-3 and 8-0 scores.

In the doubles rounds, the North duo of Maas and Hodge beat Guntren and Wolf by an 8-5 margin. North's Dinh and Nelson also defeated SBL's Goldsmith and Wilcoxon duo, 8-5, with Craighead and Conley winning by the same score in their match.

North goes to 2-0 on the season with the victory. The Stars will play again on Tuesday at 4 p.m., against Bishop Heelan.

Denison-Schleswig boys tennis defeats East

The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team defeated East on Monday by a 9-0 score.

On singles side, Colin Reis beat East's Collin Lincoln, 8-1. In the second match, Harrison Dahm beat Cole Ritchie, 8-0. Adolfo Vargas of Denison then won his match against Preston Dobbs, 8-1, with Carson Suentjens beating AJ Felmister by an identical score.

Wyatt Johnson won his match against East's Buddy Lindsey, 8-2, while Isaac Leinen shut out Colton Hibbs, 8-0.