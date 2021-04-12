High School roundup: North girls soccer defeats South Sioux

The Sioux City North girls soccer team defeated South Sioux on Monday in double overtime, by a 3-0 score.
At the end of regulation, the team's were tied, 0-0, but at the five-minute mark in overtime, Sydney Rexius scored the first goal of the day for the Stars, with an assist from Leybi Rogel.
Two minutes later, Rexius scored again, this time with an assist from sophomore Rachel Noble.
Brianna Marchard scored the third and final goal of the day for North, while Rogel earned her second assist of the day.
With the win, North improved to 2-1 on the season. The Star will play Tuesday against Council Bluffs Lincoln, at Leeds Elementary.
North girls tennis beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The Sioux City North girls tennis team earned a decisive win over Sergeant Bluff Luton on Monday, as the Stars beat the Warriors, 8-1.
In the singles bracket, North senior Anna Maas beat Sophia Guntren of SBL by an 8-2 score.
In match No. 2, SBL 's Alivia Wolf beat North senior Sapphira Dinh, 8-4.
North senior Olivia Nelson beat SBL junior Chloe Goldsmith in match No. 4, 8-1, and in match four, Maddie Craighead beat SBL's Madison Wilcoxon, 8-2.
The final two singles matches also saw North victories, as Ella Conley and Grace Hodge won by respective 8-3 and 8-0 scores.
In the doubles rounds, the North duo of Maas and Hodge beat Guntren and Wolf by an 8-5 margin. North's Dinh and Nelson also defeated SBL's Goldsmith and Wilcoxon duo, 8-5, with Craighead and Conley winning by the same score in their match.
North goes to 2-0 on the season with the victory. The Stars will play again on Tuesday at 4 p.m., against Bishop Heelan.
Denison-Schleswig boys tennis defeats East
The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team defeated East on Monday by a 9-0 score.
On singles side, Colin Reis beat East's Collin Lincoln, 8-1. In the second match, Harrison Dahm beat Cole Ritchie, 8-0. Adolfo Vargas of Denison then won his match against Preston Dobbs, 8-1, with Carson Suentjens beating AJ Felmister by an identical score.
Wyatt Johnson won his match against East's Buddy Lindsey, 8-2, while Isaac Leinen shut out Colton Hibbs, 8-0.
In the doubles matches, Dahm and Reis beat the East duo of Lincoln and Ritchie, 8-0, with Johnson and Suetjens doing the same to Dobbs and Flemister. In the final doubles match of the day, Braden Curnyn and Connor Macgregor beat Hibbs and Lindsey, 8-1.
With the loss, East falls to 0-1. The Black Raiders will play again on Thursday, against North.
TJ girls soccer beats Denison-Schleswig
The Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team walloped Denison-Schleswig on Monday, 12-2.
With the loss, the Monarchs fall to 0-2. They will play on Tuesday, at Glenwood.