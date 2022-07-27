MINI: The high school sports season came to an end on Friday, and we want to congratulate all the student-athletes, coaches and staff who was a part of an incredibly successful school year. This week is Family Week in Iowa, meant for student-athletes to take a break before fall sports start in a couple weeks. It’s well deserved. -- Journal Editorial Board
High school sports season is at an end
Lorenzo Suter, who stepped into the role of president and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Sioux City a little more than a year ago, has left the organization, effective immediately.
The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Eliot Stowe for the 2018 bludgeoning death of his grandmother. The court also denied a new trial for Jay Lee Neubaum, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in May 2021
MAQUOKETA — A 9-year-old boy survived the attack that killed three members of his family Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
Five-plus years in federal prison for Sioux City woman who pled guilty to selling more than 20 pounds of meth
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the USPS from a supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash.
SIOUX CITY -- Blood drops left on a broken window have led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a Sioux City garage in 2021.
The three members of a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time, officials confirmed Monday.
"You're in your own little bubble here," said Shanon Tysland, a second-time rider from Edmonds, Washington who brought his four kids along for the 49th edition of RAGBRAI which began with the "Expo" in Sergeant Bluff on Saturday.
If you’re looking for a lounging-by-the-pool, sipping song, check out “All Summer.” It’s one of Little Big Town’s cuts from the upcoming “Mr. …