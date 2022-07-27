 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports season is at an end

  •

MINI: The high school sports season came to an end on Friday, and we want to congratulate all the student-athletes, coaches and staff who was a part of an incredibly successful school year. This week is Family Week in Iowa, meant for student-athletes to take a break before fall sports start in a couple weeks. It’s well deserved. -- Journal Editorial Board

