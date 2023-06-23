Baseball
Missouri River Athletic Conference standings
School;;Conf. Record/Overall Record
SC North;;18-6/23-9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;17-7;22-10
SC East;;16-8/21-11
Heelan;;16-8/19-11
CB Lincoln;;11-13/13-18
Le Mars;;10-12/12-13
CB Jefferson;;3-19/6-21
SC West;;3-21/5-25
Softball
Missouri River Conference standings
School;;Conf. Record/Overall Record
Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;17-3/24-5
SC East;;16-4/20-8
Le Mars;;14-6/16-9
SC North;;12-7/17-8
Heelan;;7-11/10-16
CB Jefferson;;6-12/10-18
CB Lincoln;;4-14/5-20
SC West;;0-18/4-22
Iowa rankings (as of June 22)
CLASS 5A
School (Last Week)
1. Ankeny Centennial (1)
2. Waukee Northwest (3)
3. Ankeny (2)
4. Muscatine (4)
5. SE Polk (6)
6. WDM Valley (7)
7. Bettendorf (8)
8. Linn-Mar (5)
9. Pleasant Valley (9)
10. Johnston (10)
11. DBQ Hempstead (11)
12. Waukee (NR)
13. Des Moines Lincoln (12)
14. Iowa City Liberty (14)
15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (NR)
Dropped out: Ottumwa (13); DQB Senior (15)
CLASS 4A
1. Carlisle (1)
2. North Polk (4)
3. Fort Dodge (3)
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (2)
5. Norwalk (7)
6. Indianola (6)
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10)
8. Western Dubuque (5)
9. Winterset (8)
10. North Scott (9)
11. ADM (NR)
12. Burlington (11)
13. Maquoketa (NR)
14. Gilbert (12)
15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)
Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (13); Storm Lake (15)
CLASS 3A
1. Williamsburg (1)
2. Davenport Assumption (2)
3. Mt. Vernon (5)
4. Davis County (3)
5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4)
6. DBQ Wahlert (6)
7. Saydel (7)
8. Chariton (10)
9. Solon (8)
10. West Lyon (9)
11. Benton Comm. (NR)
12. Albia (11)
13. Greene County (14)
14. Grinnell (12)
15. West Liberty (NR)
Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (13); Center Point-Urbana (15)
CLASS 2A
1. Iowa City Regina (1)
2. Van Meter (4)
3. Central Springs (2)
4. Lisbon (4)
5. Interstate 35 (8)
6. West Monona (3)
7. Cascade (10)
8. Missouri Valley (9)
9. Wilton (7)
10. North Union (6)
11. Northeast (11)
12. Sioux Central (12)
13. Wapsie Valley (NR)
14. Jesup (13)
15. South Hardin (14)
Dropped out: Waterloo Columbus Catholic (15)
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdale St. Mary's (2)
2. North Linn (1)
3. SE Warren (3)
4. Newell-Fonda (4)
5. Wayne (5)
6. Remsen St. Mary's (7)
7. Clarksville (9)
8. Sigourney (8)
9. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (6)
10. Logan-Magnolia (10)
11. Earlham (14)
12. Twin Cedars (15)
13. Mason City Newman Catholic (11)
14. Griswold (13)
15. Exirea-EHK (12)
Dropped out: None