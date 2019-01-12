NORTH SIOUX CITY | Paul Bruns nearly triple-doubled for Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team Saturday night.
Bruns supplied 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals as the Panthers rolled to a 74-31 win over Platte-Geddes on their home court. He made two of his team’s five three-point field goals and also dealt two assists.
Charlie Cox also had a big game for Coach Jason Kleis’ squad, contributing 21 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Cox converted 10 of 16 shots for a team that shot 50 percent.
Nathan Rice added eight points for Dakota Valley (6-2), which is idle until Friday when it hosts Tri-Valley.