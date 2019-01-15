SIOUX CITY -- Brennan Todd didn't think he was going to be the top seed at 138 pounds at the Bob Sharp Invitational in Ankeny on Saturday. The Bishop Heelan senior figured he was the No. 2 seed after Mason City's Colby Schriever even though both wrestlers were ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds by The Predicament - Todd in Class 2A and Schriever in 3A. Todd even had a better record than Schriever going into the tournament.
Todd asked Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh if he was the second seed and Pugh had a direct answer for him.
"He said I was the top seed and to start acting like it," said Todd, who is the Metro Athlete of the Week.
Todd acted like it on the mat as the top two seeds met in the 138-pound finals on Saturday. Todd, who picked up his 150th win earlier in the week and has the most wins in Heelan's history, proved he was the fourth-ranked wrestler as he picked up a signature victory with a 5-4 decision over Schriever, who is 30-7 this season.
Todd called it an eye-opening win.
"He's a very good, very respectable wrestler and Schriever is a big name in wrestling. I knew it was going to be a tough match. Just the whole six minutes, we were both being physical," Todd said. "After time ran out, I got my hand raised and was shocked. It's one of my signature wins but I want to do more. This helps my confidence a lot. I can compete with anyone."
The win improved Todd's record to 32-2 on the season. Pugh said Todd's win was the step in the right direction especially with the start of postseason only a few weeks away.
"He has some high goals this year and it's a win that takes him in the right direction," Pugh said. "I definitely think it opened his eyes to see where he is at. He's doing everything we tell him and he's really bought in. He's all in."
Todd is looking for his second straight spot on the podium at the 2A state wrestling tournament. Last season was the first time he qualified for state and it was a successful trip to Des Moines. Todd finished in seventh place at 138 pounds.
The seventh-place finish has only fueled the fire for Todd. From going from not at the state tournament as a sophomore to seventh place proved his offseason work paid off.
"Going from fourth place at districts to the podium, it showed what hard work can do. Grinding every day with teammates, it shows the hard you work, the better you get," Todd said. "To get a taste of what could be accomplished, it motivated me for this senior season."
Pugh said it's that work ethic that led to Todd picking up a big win this past weekend and that it will carry over to the postseason.
"It just looked like he outworked him, outhustled him and scrambled well and stayed in good position and that's what won him the match," Pugh said. "We lean on him quite a bit to lead by example. He works really hard in the room and he shows it on the mat and with his physique. He's everything you want your wrestler to be."
Before the season, Todd, Pugh and co-head coach Jordan Langley came up with a plan on what weight Todd would wrestle at this season. The plan was to always have Todd wrestle at 138 again this season but to gradually work his way down to 138.
So Todd wrestled at 145 pounds for the first half of the season. The first time he could wrestle at 138 was at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton tournament right before Christmas break. But Todd wrestled at 145 that day and moved back down to 138 after the break.
Todd's only two losses are at 145 pounds this season - to West Des Moines Valley's Caleb Corbin, who is ranked fifth, and Underwood's Blake Thomsen, who is ranked third.
While he did suffer those two losses, Todd said that experience at 145 was huge for his development.
"I wrestled a bunch of good guys there. With my strength, I was able to compete with them and even bumped up to 152 a few times and got some wins for my team," Todd said. "I am used to wrestling bigger guys since my wrestling partner is Luke Martin (who wrestles at 160). Even in times that seem impossible, we just make each other better day in and day out. If I am strong enough at 145, just imagine it at 138."
Honorable mention
Boys basketball
Nate Reed, North ... Reed hit 11-of-18 shots and scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in an 89-74 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. While North lost to East on Friday, Reed was 16-of-23 from the field with 34 points and five rebounds.
Girls basketball
Kenzie Foley, Sergeant-Bluff Luton ... In the Warriors loss to West on Jan. 8, Foley had 31 points and 20 rebounds, eight of which were offensive, and two blocks. Foley had another double-double in the Warriors 62-48 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday with 17 points and 17 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks.