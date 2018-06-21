MOVILLE, Iowa -- Katelyn Martian delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel Westwood past Woodbury Central, 7-6, in a 9-inning victory that allowed the Rebels to pull into a first-place tie atop the Western Valley Conference standings.
Martian, the winning pitcher, drove a 1-1 pitch up the middle to send home Makenna Harding, who had reached base and gone to second on a pair of Wildcat errors.
Westwood had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Martian that scored lead-off hitter Brooklyn Topf, who had tripled with one out.
Westwood came from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning (Westwood was the home team as the game was a makeup date for an earlier rainout in Sloan) and scored three times to knot the score, getting an RBI single by Martian and an RBI ground-out by Andee Martin that scored Toft and Katie Crawford, respectively.
Woodbury Central scored five times with two outs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead, the key blow being a 2-run homer by Payge Ronfeldt. Emma DeStigter also had a 2-run RBI in the frame, a WC rally abetted by three Rebel errors.
Tori Bates drove home Ronfeldt with a 2-out single in the seventh to give WC a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Brenna Pike gave the Rebels their first lead, a 2-0 first-inning advantage with a 2-run, 2-out single.
Martian had three hits in the victory, one in which she fanned 11 Wildcats. Topf added a pair of hits as Westwood improved to 17-6 on the season, 10-3 in the Western Valley.
Brooke Bauer went nine innings in the pitcher's circle for Woodbury Center. Bauer, a senior, surrendered six hits, four runs, three of which were earned.
Lindsie Graff and Ronfeldt had two hits apiece for Woodbury Central, which fell to 14-10 on the season, 10-3 in league play.
BISHOP HEELAN 10, NORTH 2: Winning pitcher Riley Plantenberg drove in three runs and struck out 11 batters to lead the Crusaders to a Missouri River Conference softball win over the host Stars Thursday.
Plantenberg gave up five hits and walked two to help Heelan improve to 16-10. Abbie LaFleur and Ellie Cropley also had two hits for the Crusaders. Kylee Eickholt had an RBI single for North (6-12).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, RIVER VALLEY 7: The Panthers rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to surge past the Wolverines in a prep softball game played in Correctionville Thursday.
K-P's Hayden Dunne hit a run-scoring double to tie the game at 7-7 and Madison Goodwin followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Panthers an 8-7 lead. Delaney Iseminger later added a two-run double for a pair of insurance runs. Kaylee Knaack had a home run and drove in three runs for River Valley.