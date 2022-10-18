Hinson released from Cedar Rapids hospital following treatment for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion was released from a Cedar Rapids hospital Tuesday after being admitted Sunday night for a kidney infection, days before early voting begins and a televised debate in the race for the 2nd Congressional District that was subsequently canceled.

In a statement, Hinson said she will continue resting at home, and looks forward to resuming campaigning soon.

"I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days,“ she said. ” … The doctors and nurses at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital have been incredible, and I want to thank each of them for their exceptional care.”

Hinson, a Republican running for re-election to a second term in Iowa’s newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, was scheduled to debate Democratic challenger and state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha on Tuesday on Iowa PBS. A news release from Iowa PBS said both candidates were offered dates to reschedule the debate, but “none of those dates were mutually acceptable to the campaigns.”

Sophie Crowell, Hinson’s campaign manager, said in a statement the first-term incumbent “was looking forward to debating” and that the campaign “accepted all of the alternate dates offered by Iowa PBS to reschedule.”

Mathis campaign spokesperson Lori Davis confirmed that the campaign’s calendar was booked for the three alternate dates proposed by Iowa PBS.

Mathis, in a statement, said with early voting starting on Wednesday her focus will now shift to get-out-the-vote efforts, rallies and canvass launches through Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

The 2nd Congressional District includes 22 counties in Iowa’s northeast corner, and includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City.

Hinson and Mathis have already participated in one televised debate, which was hosted last week by their former employer, KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids.

Hinson appeared at a rally Saturday with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Iowa Falls as part of Cruz’s Take Back America bus tour ahead of the midterm elections.