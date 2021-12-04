HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Lincoln Stars top Musketeers

LINCOLN, Neb. — It had been an emotional four days for Lincoln Stars captain Dalton Norris.

The Stars helped Norris on the ice with a 5-1 victory over Sioux City on Friday at the Ice Box.

Norris attended high school in Oxford, Michigan, where a school shooting took place Tuesday.

“Me and my two brothers went to Oxford High School,” Norris said. “We had found out what happened Tuesday and the last three days have been pretty emotional. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers go back to everyone back home. Obviously, it's a tragedy of what happened. I feel for the families and the kids. I try not to get too emotional about it, but it's tough. I grew up in Oxford.”

The Ice Box opened with a moment of silence before the game.

“Obviously, there are some awful things that go on in our country and around the world every day now,” Stars coach Rocky Russo said. “It doesn't always resonate, because it does not always hit close to home.

“But when you see something like that happen at your former high school and former teammates … it feels much, much closer to us. Our guys rallied around Dalts this week.”

Norris matched Luke Johnson's first-period goal, joining him in the team lead with seven goals on the season as Lincoln took a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

“A lot of emotions going through my head,” Norris said. “Obviously you pot one (score). It was an unbelievable pass by (Aidan) Thompson, and that kind of helps jump-start things off the bat. It really helped."

A different kind of emotion ran high in the third period as Lincoln held on to a 3-1 lead.

Four 10-minute misconduct penalties were handed out in the final 5:05 of regulation, two to each team.

After Lincoln goaltender Kaidan Mbereko was run into by Sam Deckhut after a save, fisticuffs ensued between the Stars and Musketeers.

Deckhut received two minutes for charging and a 10-minute misconduct, while Lincoln's Patrick Raftery and Sioux City's Connor Welsh both received five-minute majors for fighting and 10-minute misconducts. Lincoln's Gleb Veremyev later received a 10-minute misconduct after scoring an empty-net goal that put the Stars ahead 4-1.

