LINCOLN, Neb. — While he's yet to settle into a house in Lincoln, Fred Hoiberg is at least comfortable with Nebraska basketball's progress in putting together a roster.
Hoiberg made an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM Radio, and while much of the material was familiar, he did provide a couple of updates on his first month on the job.
"First of all, I can't believe it's already been a month," Hoiberg said. "It feels like we've been on the run the whole time."
Nebraska has signed three immediately eligible transfers and reaffirmed the commitments of Akol Arop and Jervay Green, as well as added walk-on Jace Piatkowski. Hoiberg rounded out his coaching staff with the hires of Matt Abdelmassih, Doc Sadler, Armon Gates and Bobby Lutz.
Nebraska has two open scholarships yet to fill, pending Isaiah Roby's decision on whether to turn pro or return to school.
"We feel good about where things are since we started," Hoiberg said.
All the while, his wife and twin sons remain back at the family's home in Chicago as the boys finish up their sophomore year of high school and play ball with their AAU team. Hoiberg said he hoped to have his family moved to Lincoln by June.
In the meantime, there's the matter of finding a house. Hoiberg said he's stopping by his pal Scott Frost's place later this week to pick up some tips on house hunting in the middle of remaking a roster.
"I think the world of Scott," Hoiberg said. "He was one of the first guys to reach out after I agreed to become coach here."
He also appreciated Frost's football team selling out the spring game. It's a recruiting tool for basketball, too, he said. Husker hoops had several visitors on campus that weekend, and the coaching staff was able to show off NU's fan support.
"That is one of the things we can sell. You can talk about all the support they've had through good and bad; mostly good," Hoiberg said. "When you have a football program rolling like that and you can get kids in for a recruiting weekend, it's an easy thing to sell."
Hoiberg can also sell the promise of making history. Asked why he decided to take a job with little history behind it, Hoiberg said he felt everything was in place for Nebraska to build and sustain success.
"I really think it's a great job to have moving forward. The facilities, the support — there's 15,500 tickets already sold out for next season," Hoiberg said. "I compare it a little bit to our five years in Ames (at Iowa State). We took over a program that had a couple tough years … and we had a couple seasons where I felt we had a roster to compete for a national championship.
"I feel good about the way we built that program. And I feel good about the blueprint as far as getting a recruiting class to compete (quickly), and that's what I expect to do here."
BANTON COMMITS TO HUSKERS: Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-8 guard who played as a freshman last season at Western Kentucky, announced Wednesday he was committed to the Husker hoops program.
Banton will sit out next season before having three years of eligibility remaining.
"Dalano brings a lot to the table with his combination of size and skill set," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "He has shown the ability to play at a high level and having a year to grow and develop in our program will put Dalano in position to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible."
A native of Toronto, Banton was originally a 2019 recruit who reclassified to the 2018 class and committed to Western Kentucky. During his freshman season with the Hilltoppers, Banton averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing in 31 games and making 12 starts.
His best game came against a Big Ten team. In an 83-76 win over Wisconsin, Banton had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists while playing 38 minutes in the Hilltoppers' upset of the Badgers.
The 195-pound Banton was a four-star recruit out of high school and considered a top-100 recruit in the 2018 class by the major recruiting services.
He visited Nebraska last weekend, his first official visit since announcing his intention to transfer.
Nebraska now has one open scholarship remaining for the 2019 class.