The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday's editions if any are reported in the time frame.
MIKE CONNORS
Hole-in-one made on Tuesday, July 2 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made by Connors on hole No. 9, which is 131 yards, with an 8-iron.
The witness was Shawn Seppala.