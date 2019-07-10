The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday's editions if any are reported in the time frame.

MIKE CONNORS

Hole-in-one made on Tuesday, July 2 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.

The hole-in-one was made by Connors on hole No. 9, which is 131 yards, with an 8-iron.

The witness was Shawn Seppala.

