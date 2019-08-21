The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday’s editions if any are reported in the time frame.
DENNIS WILSON
Wilson's hole-in-one was made at Green Valley Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 5, which is 173 yards. Wilson used a five-iron.
The witness was Kent Henshaw.
LOREN REIT
Reit's hole-in-one was made at Sioux City Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 9, which is 137 yards. Reit used an eight-iron.
The witnesses were Tom Howe, Terry Jespersen and Brian Brodersen.
CHUCK ESTOCHEN III
Estochen's hole-in-one was made on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Sun Valley Golf Course. It was the sixth hole-in-one in nine days at Sun Valley.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 9, which is 118 yards. Estochen used a gap wedge.
The witnesses were Rebecca Moritz and Margie Fitch.