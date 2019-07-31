The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday’s editions if any are reported in the time frame.
DENNIS GOLDEN
Golden made his hole-in-one at Floyd Park Golf Course on Wednesday, July 31.
His hole-in-one came on hole No. 16, which is 75 yards. He used a sand wedge.
The witness was his granddaughter, Isabella Boyle.
GENE OTT
Ott made his hole-in-one at Floyd Park Golf Course on Monday, July 29.
His hole-in-one came on hole No. 18, which is 128 yards. He used a nine-iron.
The witnesses were Sam Samuelson, Julius Samuelson and Jim Seivert.