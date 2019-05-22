The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday's editions if any are reported in the time frame.

RON WASHBURN

Hole-in-one made Saturday, May 18, at Floyd Golf Course in Sioux City.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 15, a Par 3. The shot was 165 yards with a three-iron.

The witness was Caleb Washburn.

SETH DETERMAN

Hole-in-one made Monday, May 6, at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 2, a Par 3. The shot was 122 yards with a driver.

The witness was Collin Koob.

