The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday's editions if any are reported in the time frame.
RYAN COPENHAVER
Hole-in-one made on Tuesday, April 16 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 12. The shot was 133 yards with a pitching wedge.
The witnesses were Dave Suhr and Matt Lehman.
JASON BALDWIN
Hole-in-one made on Thursday, April 18 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 11. The shot was 113 yards with a 9-iron.
The witnesses were Kenley Meyer and Brandon Strowman.