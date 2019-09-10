The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday’s editions if any are reported in the time frame.
AL BROWER
Brower's hole-in-one was at Green Valley Golf course on Tuesday.
The hole-in-one was on hole number five, which is 182 yards. Brower used a seven-iron.
The witnesses were Richard Anderson and Ken Kathol.
ANDREW BROCKHAUS
Brockhaus' hole-in-one was at Dakota Dunes Country Club on Sunday.
The hole-in-one was on hole No. 8, which is 133 yards. Brockhaus used an eight-iron.
The witnesses were Brayden Michalak, Shane Sanderson and Mason Streeter.
VERN VAN PEURSEM
Van Peursem's hole-in-one came at Green Valley Golf Course on September 4.
It happened on hole No. 5, which is a par-4, 164-yard hole. Van Peursem used an 8-iron.
The witnesses were Bob Walker and Matt Nelson.
DARIN SCOTT
Scott's hole-in-one happened at Floyd Park Golf Course on September 4.
The hole-in-one happened on hole No. 16, which is a par 3 and 75 yards long.
Scott used a lob 60-degree wedge.
The witness was Bob Walker.