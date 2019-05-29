The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this week, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (please leave a voicemail if no one answers). The holes-in-one will run in Thursday's edition, if they are reported in the time frame.
Dave Corzine
Hole-in-one made by Saturday, May 25, at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made on No. 11, a Par 3 hole. The shot was 113 yards with a pitching wedge.
The witness was Aaron Hinds.
Bill Hays
Hole-in-one made on Monday, May 13, at Meadows Golf Course in Moville, Iowa.
The hole-in-one was made on No. 1, a Par 3 hole. The shot was 175 yards with a club driver.
The witnesses were Chuck Hayes and Larry Allner.