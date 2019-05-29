The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this week, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (please leave a voicemail if no one answers). The holes-in-one will run in Thursday's edition, if they are reported in the time frame. 

Dave Corzine

Hole-in-one made by Saturday, May 25, at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City. 

The hole-in-one was made on No. 11, a Par 3 hole. The shot was 113 yards with a pitching wedge. 

The witness was Aaron Hinds.

Bill Hays

Hole-in-one made on Monday, May 13, at Meadows Golf Course in Moville, Iowa.

The hole-in-one was made on No. 1, a Par 3 hole. The shot was 175 yards with a club driver.

The witnesses were Chuck Hayes and Larry Allner.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments